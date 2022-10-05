In our heads, our goal is not gone. We’re still fighting for the same goal :: WRALSportsFan.com

okay playing your own team? Did you get that out of the way last year? Can you feel more like a normal game this year? Um, yeah, it’s kind of just the normal game this year. Um, not really no personal vendetta or anything. I feel like I got the other way last year. Um, just really focusing on winning the football game. How long did it take you to get over the loss? Um, 24 hours. That’s really, that’s the biggest thing about college football is you can’t dwell on the winner of the loss. You got that Sunday and you got to get over. That’s what the coaches state to do that easy to do or I mean as a, as a, as a football player who loves the game. It’s not, but just with such a good stretch of football coming up, you can’t, you can’t sit and dwell on games that fast. National leaders kind of taking, taking you guys by the horns saying, look, okay, it’s over And being really good leaders can talk about who might be doing that. Um, I mean, our captains, all of our captains on the team are involved. Um, I feel like we’re very involved Captains where we know what we have to do to pull the team alone and just leave the guys and basically just get better in practice. That’s really what cost of Saturday was just our practice habits, but your biggest goal is gone now. I mean, where do you go from here? It’s not gone. Um, Football, You don’t, football is the way, that’s the way the sport works. You don’t know what happened. So uh in our head our goal is not gone. We’re still fighting for the same goal that we ended the year with. So you guys can see Travis last year. How big a difference He makes a big difference. Um, he’s a tremendous quarterback, tremendous player. He’s actually one of my buddies. So um, you know, I’m excited to play against him. He, I feel like he’s definitely an NFL caliber quarterback. Uh, they make their offense go. So it’s always exciting. I mean I feel like this competition brings out the best and a lot of us. So just to play a good player like him, you don’t have to play it back. Um I checked on him when he got hurt a couple weeks ago, but that was really the last thing. Just checking on him. I was praying for him and stuff. What is it about him that makes him special on the field? It’s just how explosive he is. Um, He’s, he’s, I mean he’s explosive like a receiver, but he’s at quarterback. So you don’t see many people like that as a defensive front. I mean how important is the focus staying with your assignment becomes when you have a guy that’s that mobile tremendously important because I mean like I said, um I mean I feel like he’s developed his game a lot this year. He’s scrambling to throw the ball and he’s tremendous outside the pocket of his arm. So it’s gonna be a big, just a big responsibility this week to keep our responsibility and contain them. So you guys are partnering as a team. David Dorn was talking about the Alinsky fund and the mental health and he mentioned you as someone who was kind of a part of that leadership group. Just what does that mean to the team? What is that how why is that so important to you? Because mental health is something I feel like just to be the best football players you could be, you have to be just the best in every aspect of your life. So, I mean, just, I just had sprouts in college where my mental health wasn’t where it should be and it affected my game on the field. So just like trying to just vocalize that to my teammates and just show them how important that is. This is gonna be a big rebound game for you for your, for the team here, you know, to, to set up the rest of your season here. Just talk about how big this game is at home against the Seminoles. I mean, it’s a big game, they’re a good team. Um, I mean, I’m glad to see for the state be good. I mean, I got my degree from there. So, but it would be a good game, a good test for our team. Um, it’ll be a great environment. So without eight o’clock game. Um, and there’s nothing, I mean there’s nothing like playing in the Carter in front of all our fans. So I feel like it’d be a good test and a good bounce back game for our team. Uh They’re lines better, their lines really good, in my opinion. Probably one of the better fronts we’ve seen so far. Um And I mean, I have I have respect for the, so it’s gonna be it’s gonna be a good game.