In One of the Biggest Golf Upsets, Here’s How Samuel L. Jackson Accidentally Beat Tiger Woods by 8 Strokes

Playing alongside one of the greatest, Tiger Woods, is every golfer’s dream. Tiger has played with hundreds of professionals, but that number drops significantly when we talk about people who aren’t pros. Of the known people Tiger has been on the course with, there are MLB star Derek Jeter, NBA superstar Michael Jordan, and legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Samuel L. Jackson is now 73 and has starred in over 150 movies in his career. He once claimed to not only have played alongside Tiger Woods but also to have beaten him.

How did Jackson defeat Tiger Woods?

Earlier this year, Jackson went live on “The Tonight Show.” There he addressed the rumor that was going around that he had beaten Tiger Woods in a game of golf. Much to the crowd’s and host’s surprise, Samuel said that he did. although they claimed it was a “complete accident.”

Jackson began to elaborate and said, “The first time I ever played St. Andrews, they paired me with him [Woods] in what was the Dunhill golf tournament [the Alfred Dunhill Championship].” He further went on to explain that he was a 16 Handicap and said, “And I was a 16, so they gave me my 16 shots. And I shot 78 because he said ‘Follow me,’ and I stayed as close to him as I could.”

Samuel claimed to beat Tiger by “about 8 strokes.” Many fans still don’t believe this to be true and hope to see Samuel face off against Woods in a one-on-one match to settle the matter once and for all.

Tiger Woods’ Next Appearance

Tiger hasn’t been out on the course consistently since his unfortunate car accident in 2021. He recently announced that he will be one of the three exemptions to play in the Unofficial PGA Tour event at the end of this month.

Tiger Woods hitting a tee shot at the PGA Championship | Courtesy: Reuters Images

Tiger Woods has a total of 82 PGA Tour wins. He won his last event in 2019, the ZOZO Championship, by 3 strokes. If he can turn his return to Toru, in the Hero World Challenge, into a win, he will be the player with the most PGA Tour wins in history.

Will Tiger be able to make this the perfect comeback? Will we ever see Jackson and Woods face off against each other? Only time will tell how many unanswered questions there are.