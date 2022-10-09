In new rankings, Canadian Recruit soars into top 10

Ultra-talented Canadian wing Efeosa Oliogu, who received a Scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball in late August at the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, continues to make big-time climbs in the rankings for his class.

The 6-foot-6 Oliogu, a supremely athletic guard/wing in the 2025 cycle, recently checked in as four stars, No. 6 overall and No. 3 at small forward, per new ratings from recruiting service On3.

He is a sophomore at the United Scholastic Academy in Toronto, and on the AAU circuit, Oliogu runs with the Toronto-based Canada Elite in the Under Armor Association league.

Not all of the primary recruiting services include Oliogu in their 2025 rankings, because some of these recruiting Web sites don’t rate prospects from outside the United States.

Regardless, from what I’ve read about Oliogu from recruiting analysts and scouts, he is a significant contender for the No. 1 overall ranking in the 2025 cycle.

Syracuse basketball has gotten involved early on with four-star Efeosa Oliogu.

Some of Oliogu’s latest offers are from Alabama and Mississippi State. His offer sheet also includes Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Stonehill College, Long Island, North Carolina A&T, Providence, Washington State, Oregon, TCU, DePaul and Siena.

When The Circuit published its 2025 ratings not too long ago, Oliogu was four stars and No. 18 overall.

The 247Sports recruiting service recently unveiled its Inaugural 2025 national rankings, and 247Sports placed Oliogu as four stars, No. 40 overall and No. 11 at small forward.

Respectfully, I think that this No. 40 rating is too low, but Oliogu will have plenty of time to bolster that particular ranking.

At the time of this writing, the industry-generated On3 Consensus had Oliogu as four stars, No. 33 overall and No. 6 at small forward.

Not only will this young man likely compete for the No. 1 spot in the 2025 cycle, but he’s also in the conversation as the top high-school prospect throughout Canada regardless of class designation, according to some high-school hoops experts.

I’m encouraged that Syracuse basketball coaches have gotten into the mix for Efeosa Oliogu. That being said, I assume that blue-bloods and recruiting heavyweights in college basketball will be in pursuit of him at some point.

College coaches can’t initiate direct communication with 2025 prospects until June 15 of next year. Oliogu should see more offers arrive before then, but after the contact period opens up for this class, his recruitment should totally blow up.