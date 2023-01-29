‘In Love With Her’: John Daly Once Had a Hilarious ‘First Girl’ Advice About Professional Golf

John Daly has a unique way of describing things in his life. His explanations about certain issues might not make sense to everyone, but his true fans would understand. They once compared marriage to a license to hate somebody! And you will be shocked to know how he described golf in his own twisted yet fascinating manner.

John Daly has been completely honest and brutally bold about his opinions on golf as well as golfers. While many Golfers were trying to hide their contracts and deals with LIV Golf, Daly explicitly accepted being rejected by Norman. That’s how truthful the golf star is with his fans. However, he is known for more than just his credible statements and extremely long shots on the field.

Daly has been playing professional golf for decades now. And a man with so much experience like him has to have great knowledge about the game. Moreover, he should be able to explain how the game works in simple words to anyone who asks him about it. And that is exactly what happened during an episode of the Full Send Podcast. However, it didn’t go as expected.

When asked by the host to describe the game of golf in his own words, Daly had a rather colorful response. “In golf, you gotta have imagination,” they said. “It’s kinda like the first girl you were ever with…” The host got lost in deep thought after Daly’s first couple of statements. But he had no idea what was coming right after that.

Getting the host’s attention back to his words, Daly said, “You’re in love with her…You’re wanting to make her happy, no matter what. Buy her drinks, buy her dinner, whatever you got to do right? And the feeling’s good right? That’s golf!“We don’t expect you to understand what the golf ace meant by his offbeat analogy involving a girl. But we surely know that it will make sense to you once you start watching and listening to Daly’s interviews and podcasts more often.

