The Greenwich High School golf team capped off its Championship season with a visit to Town Hall, where it was honored with a Proclamation from First Selectman Fred Camillo for its achievements.

Camillo said Greenwich had a rich history of golf, and the undefeated season that the Cardinal golf Squad earned this year was another strong link in that legacy. The Greenwich Golfers won the state Championship at the Stanley Golf Course in New Britain this fall.

Coach Jeff Santilli, who has won five state championships in his tenure at the high school, said the 2022 Squad was unique in many ways, citing the “focus and drive” among the players.

“They worked very hard for it, very impressive,” Santilli said, “And to be recognized like this, it’s important for them.”

The Captain of the squad, Charles Schrohe, said he was thrilled to come to Town Hall with his teammates.

“It’s great to be honored. We had a great season, and this is a perfect way to end it,” said Schrohe, who will be playing golf at Lehigh University next year.

Camillo noted that Greenwich High School had a terrific year in sports, with the soccer, football and golf teams all taking state championship honors. Town leaders are planning a Parade in the spring to celebrate the Athletic achievements.

“It would be a nice thing for the community, to show how much we appreciate all they do,” he said.

Central Greenwich

Christmas is around the corner and the long winter lies ahead. But believe it or not, it will be summer again before you know it and the Greenwich High School PTA is looking ahead to make sure Greenwich’s youth have the resources they need for summer jobs and other opportunities.

The GHS PTA will hold its annual SummerFare on Feb. 1 from 6 to 8 pm inside the school’s Student Center.

SummerFare is where exhibitors share materials with students and their families about summer programs, jobs, internships and also camps. There were more than 85 exhibitors on hand for last year’s event and a similar turnout is expected again.

This is not just for GHS students either. The event is free and open to public and private school students who are invited to attend. The exhibitors will have programs and opportunities for elementary, middle and high school students. There will be representatives from STEM programs, colleges and universities.

More information is at ghs.greenwichschools.org/pta.

Cos. Cob

It was a night to hear directly from some of Greenwich’s best writers.





The Greenwich Pen Women collaborated with Greenwich Library for its first in-person open mic night since the beginning of the Pandemic almost three years ago. Close to 20 people took part in front of an engaged audience at Cos Cob Library and shared some of the work they’ve been doing lately.

People signed up for five-minute slots and then read their own writing, ranging from poetry to fiction to whatever else they wanted to share of their own, original work.

“Open Mic Night was a great success,” Greenwich Pen Women executive vice president and Letters member Diane Morello said. “Individuals shared their terrific work from Mystery chapters, short stories, poetry, lyrics, memoirs, science fiction and more.”

The Pen Women Moderated the event, setting up the stage and monitoring the clock for each speaker, and Cos Cob Library provided the refreshments. The participants came from all over lower Fairfield County to share their work, listen and have fun with their fellow writers.

“The vibrant writing community in lower Fairfield County was seen at Open Mic Night,” Morello said. “This format gives people an opportunity to share their original work with fellow creatives.”

“The event was also a great opportunity to meet members of Greenwich Pen Women and learn about becoming members,” she added.

The Greenwich Pen Women is a nonprofit organization of professional women artists, writers and composers in Fairfield and Westchester counties, More information is at www.greenwichpenwomen.org.