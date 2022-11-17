In golf-crazy Coachella Valley, hockey’s Firebirds will fit in well

Grant Fuhr, who knows plenty about hockey and golf, has a quick answer for why so many hockey players are also good golfers.

“We get Summers off,” said Fuhr, a five-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie with the Edmonton Oilers and a hockey Hall of Famer. “So you get a chance to play golf.”

That may be true in areas like Canada and the Midwest and Northeast of the United States, where winter is a time to focus on hockey with golf courses under a few feet of snow. But for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the desert’s newest professional team, the hockey season is also prime golf season. So it’s natural that the Firebirds and the golf world would cross paths.

One such crossing came Wednesday when front office members of the Firebirds appeared at Marrakesh Country Club in Palm Desert, where the men’s club was holding its first tournament of the new season. It’s the kind of community outreach, especially in a golf community full of snowbirds from Canada and the Pacific Northwest, that the Firebirds crave.

“It’s crucial. I think you take for granted sometimes that you come in and you think everybody knows,” said Troy Bodie, director of hockey operations for the Firebirds after finishing his round Wednesday. “But especially in this community where everything is seasonal, it’s tough to get that word out sometimes and get people on your mailing list. So just getting out in the community that you are around and you are ready to go.”

