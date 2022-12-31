In-form Rashford dropped from Man Utd starting XI against Wolves for disciplinary reasons

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has left Marcus Rashford out of his team to play Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux.

Rashford in strong form

Dropped for Wolves Clash

Ten Hag cites disciplinary reasons

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has two goals in two games for Man Utd since returning to the Red Devils following the World Cup in Qatar. However, he has been surprisingly left out of Erik ten Hag’s starting XI for the trip to Wolves on New Year’s Eve. Ten Hag has instead called up Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho in his place.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Man Utd boss was asked why Rashford was on the bench for the game at Molineux by BT Sport ahead of kick off and only cited “internal disciplinary” reasons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has made a big call dropping Rashford as the striker is the team’s top scorer so far this season with 10 goals and four assists in 21 games. However, the Dutchman has shown he’s not afraid to take tough decisions with his players. Ten Hag dropped Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season after he left the win over Tottenham early and has also kept club Captain Harry Maguire on the bench for the majority of the campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images Getty Getty

WHAT NEXT? Rashford will be hoping to return to the starting XI when Man Utd play Bournemouth on Tuesday in the Premier League.