In first, Palestinian female soccer referee selected for Women’s World Cup contest

Global soccer’s governing body has selected, for the first time, a female Palestinian referee to officiate at matches in the Women’s World Cup tournament next year, according to Arabic media reports.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) said that Heba Saadia will serve as an Assistant referee during the contest, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The announcement was reportedly made on Saturday, although the selection was reported earlier last week on social media.

There are usually two assistant referees, formerly known as lineswomen, at each match. Their purpose is to determine which side gets play of the ball when it moves outside the field’s boundaries, as well as to advise the match referee on any rule violations observed during play.

Saadia was an assistant referee at the Women’s Asian Cup held last year in India and at the group stage of the continental 2022 AFC Cup held in Vietnam, organized by the Asian Football Confederation.

She was also an assistant referee at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup this year in Costa Rica.

According to the Middle East 24 outlet, she was an assistant referee at the men’s U-21 Morris Revillo tournament in France earlier this year.