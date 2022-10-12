In drama-filled NBA, Memphis Grizzlies Chemistry is more valuable

They pulled in close, arms over shoulders, and posed for the camera together from the bench.

And Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke were joking around and Laughing Sunday afternoon — at the rookies, at the dunk attempts, at who knows what else — and a few rows behind them Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman looked on with a knowing grin.

The team’s annual open practice at FedExForum looked like any number of games the Grizzlies played last season, the camaraderie and joy oozing from every crevice of the roster. It was, perhaps, this group’s greatest asset last season, and never before has it seemed more refreshing (or valuable).

Just look around the rest of the NBA at the moment.

In Golden State, Draymond Green just punched out Jordan Poole in practice and took a leave of absence so the rest of the team could “heal” from his indefensible overreaction. We’re still waiting on Steve Kerr to let us know if he broke the code.

In Phoenix, the owner was just forced to put the team up for sale because of a history of racist and misogynistic comments. DeAndre Ayton, meanwhile, admitted on media day that he hadn’t spoken to Coach Monty Williams since being benched in last year’s playoffs.

