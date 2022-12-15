In college basketball, more players are on the move

Comment on this story Comment

The college basketball season is underway, and things are changing in the game. One big change is lots of players are moving from school to school. Years ago, when a player received a Scholarship to play basketball from a school, the player usually stayed for their four years of eligibility. One reason players stayed was that if the player wanted to transfer or move to another school, the player could not play for the new team for one year.

Now the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules allow players to transfer to another school one time and play right away. Players no longer have to sit out a year.

Players are moving. The University of Maryland Women’s team has five players on its 13-player roster this season who transferred from another school.

Transfers go the other way too. Two important starters from last year’s Maryland team transferred. Angel Reese is playing for Louisiana State University (LSU), and Ashley Owusu is at Virginia Tech.

It’s not just Maryland. After last season, about 1,400 men’s college basketball players entered the transfer portal. Players enter the Portal when they want to change schools.

There are about 350 Division I men’s basketball teams (those are the biggest and best teams). That means about four players from each team wanted to transfer.

Some transfers make sense. Let’s say you are on a team and playing only five minutes a game. You may want to transfer to a team where you would play more.

Any kid who plays sports understands that feeling. If you are on a team, you want to play.

What does all this moving around mean for the college game? The Talent is spread out more evenly among the teams. Even the best teams find it hard to recruit and keep all their talented players, and the very best players leave after a year or two to play pro ball.

Look at the college Top 10 rankings. We are just a month or so into the season and only three men’s teams — Purdue, Virginia and Connecticut — are undefeated. Traditional powers such as North Carolina, Gonzaga and Duke have lost several early games.

More Women’s teams are undefeated, but don’t expect that to last long as all the teams go into their conference games by January.

So check out the action. College games are broadcast often. Last Saturday there were 35 (!) men’s games on TV. Fewer Women’s games are shown, but last Sunday there were 11 games broadcast.

Better yet, go to a game.

College basketball may be changing, but it is always exciting.