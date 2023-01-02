In Charleston area Therapeutic rec builds community for all | Health

GOOSE CREEK — Olivia Miller rattled off a list of names of friends she has made since she joined what eventually would become the city’s Therapeutics program, made up of artistic and physical activities for people of all ages and abilities.

Although the 22-year-old is athletic — her favorite of the activities include golf, volleyball and tennis — Miller said she is proudest of the drawing she made of her friends. It was turned into a banner and now flies over Goose Creek’s newly opened including Central Creek Park.

Olivia Miller was diagnosed a few years ago with a moderate intellectual disability called Cabezas syndrome, said her sister Hannah Miller, the Therapeutics Coordinator for the city’s Parks and Recreation department. The Sisters became involved with the department about five years ago, when then-recreation specialist Adam Snider started “Social Squad” to get people with special needs involved in the city’s programs.

Although it started as a social group, it has grown to include sports like golf, kickball and basketball; arts and crafts; and special events like an annual Valentine’s Dance where they play games, turn on “’90s pop and we all jam,” said Hannah Miller, who now runs the program.

“I really just try to make sure that we have something active,” Miller said. “We definitely have at least one activity every week, sometimes a lot more than that.”

Goose Creek’s is one of several Municipal Therapeutics programs in the tri-county area designed to get people with Disabilities and their families involved in physical and social activities. Charleston has had one such program for close to 20 years, said Recreation director Laurie Yarbrough.

Charleston’s program has basketball, cheerleading, tennis, archery, dance, a golf team and an approximately 15-member swim team that has competed in the Special Olympics, said program superintendent Sarah Stern. That’s in addition to art and theater programs, the latter of which has seen participants writing, producing and performing their own plays. Participants have also gone on outings to places like the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia and, last month, the James Island Festival of Lights.

Moreover, because of Charleston’s inclusive Parks and equipment — including wheelchair-accessible golf carts and lifts to get people in and out of pools — area Nonprofits that serve those with special needs use city Parks and pools for their own activities.

And while in its early days, Charleston’s Therapeutics program served people from all over the tri-county area, more and more municipalities have followed suit in starting their own inclusive programs, buying adaptive equipment and building accessible parks.

While Summerville doesn’t have regular programming, it has organized special events with local nonprofits for those with disabilities, said Amy Evans, the town’s Parks and Recreation director. Recreation employees in North Charleston coordinate with local schools to organize kickball tournaments and other activities with the city’s firefighters and police officers.

That program started with Kathy Kackley, Deputy director of Recreation who came to North Charleston’s Parks department after working in the school system for years.

“In North Charleston, we believe it’s important that everybody has a good quality of life,” Kackley said. “And quality of life means being included in your community, feeling a part of something, being accepted and you and all your abilities being celebrated.”

Yarbrough said it has been gratifying to see other local municipalities follow Charleston’s lead in starting Therapeutics programs and building inclusive parks. She mentioned a Miracle League field that opened in Moncks Corner in November.

“That’s a great thing because it’s hard for families to travel down from Moncks Corner down to Charleston to play Miracle League ball,” she said. “It’s much better when they have a Miracle League field in their area. We’ve kind of watched others around us grow like that.”

Health and social benefits

The physical benefits of sports in particular are obvious. Recreation employees say they’ve seen people achieve goals or do things they didn’t think they were physically capable of.

It’s also important for them to have equipment that helps them and be in a place where they can perform physical activity at their own level, Miller said.

“If you can get on (an elliptical) with somebody supporting you in the back for five minutes, you’re still getting that movement and you’re in a safe place,” she said. “And you’re with like-minded people, you’re with people who aren’t going to stare at you if you’re doing it a little bit differently.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have to give them the occasional push though.

“I think a lot of people come into this community and they are treated like fragile little glass angels,” Miller said. “Like, ‘Oh, if I push them to run the bases, one more time, even though they told me they’re tired, they’re going to die.’ They’re not like that. They’re just like me, I don’t want to go run a mile every morning. … I know them and I know what they’re capable of and I’m comfortable pushing them. “

But the social-emotional angle is important, too. Especially for adults, there are few resources for the special needs community without programs like these, and that can be isolating for those people and their families. Both Miller and Yarbrough, whose brother was born with disabilities, have personal experience with that.

“To watch these young folks, they’re best friends,” Yarbrough said. “Sometimes they’re boyfriend and girlfriend. They know each other and can fill in sentences for each other. Sometimes if someone is shy, then someone else does all the talking for them because they know they’re shy. It’s just like any other friendship.”

Megan Barbee is a special education teacher at North Charleston High School whose students participate in the city’s Therapeutics program. They stay pretty isolated during the school day, and many of their families don’t have the resources to participate in local organizations. The program, especially its bigger events where they partner with other schools and organizations, give her students an opportunity to engage with people outside their immediate classroom and families.

That way, she said, they meet new people, some of whom have similar disabilities.

“Getting to have these social interactions with people who are like them as well is really beneficial to them,” Barbee said. “They love that.”

In North Charleston, it specifically builds community between city employees and the people they serve. Sometimes when police or firefighters are called to an emergency, she said, they end up helping people they meet through the program.

“We have had folks that have required (police and firefighter) services and when they got there, it was people they knew,” Kackley said. “So I do think that matters. I think sometimes those situations can be difficult … at least knowing like, ‘Oh, you’re on my kickball team,’ that does help.”

North Charleston Parks director TJ Rostin said it is important for cities to provide these resources if they can since Nonprofits and other private organizations often don’t have the same resources. Moreover, he said, it’s important that cities serve all residents.

Miller agreed.

“Picture being in a community that has everything, like it’s the best place you want to live, but it just doesn’t accommodate your child,” she said. “Everybody else gets to participate. Everybody else loves it. But your child just has to sit back and watch because they just don’t fit in. They aren’t accepted. There is no equipment for them to be able to enjoy.”

“People with special needs are everywhere,” she added. “Why not have something where they’re able to experience new things, to where they’re able to feel supported and welcome? I think just looking at it from a Humanity point of view, we want everyone to be able to experience something fun .”