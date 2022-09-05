In brief: Symphony East picnic, golf outing and more around Penn Hills, Verona

Symphony East ‘Dixieland’ picnic

Symphony East will host a Dixieland box-lunch picnic from 11 am to 2 pm Sept. 19 in Murrysville.

The 1 pm performance will feature the Ralph Guzzi Dixieland Band, and will be at St. Alban’s Anglican Church picnic pavilion, 4920 Cline Hollow Road. The cost is $30 per person and includes a picnic lunch at 11:30 am Reservations are required by Sept. 12 — no tickets will be sold the day of the event. For reservations, visit SymphonyEast.org or call 724-327-4864.

AARP meeting

Plum AARP will hold its first meeting of the new season on Sep. 13 at Unity Community Church, beginning at noon. Following the meeting and cake and coffee, Twan Moore will entertain members with his smooth rhythm and blues style.

Plum AARP is a social and service group that meets from noon-2 pm on the second Tuesday of each month, September through June at Unity Community Church. In addition to cake and coffee/tea served at every meeting, AARP provides a program at every meeting – either an enlightening speaker or lively entertainment. The organization hosts a hot dog luncheon annually, as well as a Christmas party, spring luncheon, and summer social. Dues are $10 per year. Newcomers are welcome at monthly meetings. For more information, call Mary Lou at 724 327-8265.

Women’s Business Network

Women’s Business Network allows members to take advantage of Networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting as our guest. Find out more at wbninc.com.

Allegheny Valley Chapter’s next meeting is 8 a.m. Sept. 20 at 817 Main St., Pittsburgh, 15215. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323.

Monroeville Chapter’s next meeting is 8-9:30 am Sept. 21 at Panera Bread, 400 Penn Center Blvd., Wilkins Township. For more information, contact Debie Remaley at 412-374-0900.

The Virtual Chapter’s next meeting via Zoom is 7 pm Sept. 21. For more information, contact Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.

Golf outing to aid Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes

The Greater Pittsburgh Business Connection will host a Sept. 26 golf outings to benefit Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes.

It will take place at the Westmoreland Country Club, 7100 Mellon Road in Penn Township. Registration begins at 7:30 am with a 9 am shotgun start.

Tickets are $150 per person, with sponsorships, foursome and dinner-only tickets also available. Dinner will be at 4:15 pm To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit Greater PittsburghBusinessConnection.com.

Movies in the Park

Penn Hills will show “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” on Sept. 16 at Friendship Park. Admission is free, and free snacks will be provided by Rolling Hills Church. For more information, call 412-798-2147.