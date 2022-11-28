In brief: Soccer camp registration, upcoming meetings and more in the Sewickley area

Cochran Hose Company holiday events

The Cochran Hose Company is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. Stop by one of the following local businesses during regular business hours before Dec. 2: The Ultimate Pastry Shop, Fun Buy the Pound, Safran’s Supermarket or Bridgeside Market. Drop your toys off to Cochran Hose Company during Sewickley Light Up Night on Dec. 2 (look for the fire truck on Beaver St).

Or, bring your toys to our Santa at the Station event on Dec. 4 from 10 am-2 pm at Cochran Hose Company. There will be crafts, cookies, fire safety, fire truck rides, and Santa. This is a free event, but new, unwrapped toys will be accepted for Toys for Tots.

Free Toy Store

Walking the Talk is having its second annual Free Toy Store 9 am Dec. 10 at St. Matthews AME Zion Church. It provides the ability for people who are in need of Christmas presents to come and “shop” for them at our event. All are new, unwrapped toys, enabling people to provide a smile on the face of their families for Christmas. To sign up, email your name, number of children, gender and ages to [email protected] Donations towards the drive are accepted as well.

Toy pickup

Leetsdale Police Department is hosting Kids Christmas Toy Pickup from 10 am to noon Dec. 10 at the Leetsdale VFW parking lot, 515 Beaver St. Drive-thru to receive a gift from Santa. RSVP to [email protected] or call 724-266-1397 by Dec. 5 to participate.

New toys are being accepted at the Borough office for this event.

Luminary kits

Boy Scouts from Sewickley Troop 243 are continuing the tradition of selling Luminaria kits for the holiday season. Each kit contains 10 five-inch candles, 10 white paper bags and a bag of sand. The price is $14/kit, by check or PayPal. Orders will be taken through Dec. 5, with delivery to local homes on Dec. 10. To support the fundraiser, email [email protected] or call/text Jennifer Nastasi at 708-829-8734.

Senior Men’s Club

An affiliate of the Sewickley Valley YMCA, the Senior Men’s Club speaker on Dec. 2 will be John Robertson, who will talk about a career in radio and television. December 9 is the Senior Men’s Club Christmas Party at the Allegheny Country Club, and on Dec. 16, Jacki Smathers will do a SingSingSing Christmas performance. For more information, visit smensclub.org or Facebook.com/smensclub.