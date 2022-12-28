In a Star-Struck Moment That Ended Awfully Wrong, Serena Williams Was Once Left Red-Faced in Front of Tiger Woods After Brutal Treatment on the Golf Course

There may hardly be a better brother-sister bond than the one between Tiger Woods and Serena Williams. Although not related by blood, both Legends share an admiration for each other that goes beyond the boundaries of their sport.

Williams may be considered one of the Greatest tennis players of all time, however, for golfing fans’ Memories she’ll always be recalled for her embarrassing moment during the 2013 Honda Classic.

Many golf courses in the United States forbid photography, even if it’s a picture of Tiger Woods. Given that she was prevented from taking one during the second round of the Classic, Serena Williams must be well aware of it by this point.

The Tennis star had the chance to observe Woods up close. Since most of us would adore getting a picture with the Hall of Famer, we can’t hold it against her for the awkward situation.

Not even Serena Williams is allowed to snap Tiger Woods

Williams took out her phone to grab a picture of Tiger Woods as he approached the No. 17 tee boxes. The tennis pro appeared to be quite happy to watch her best friend do what he’s best known for from up close.

Since most people would find it hard not to recognize Williams, she was quickly addressed by the commentary team as one of the top tennis players in the world as the camera caught her. Nevertheless, when it came to the golf course, she was treated equally to every other golf fan.

As she tried to take a picture with her phone, an official from the competition swiftly waved his arm to get her attention and tells her that it is not allowed. Williams was utterly taken aback when the official entered the scene.

The awkward incident at the PGA National Course was captured by the camera, leading the commentators to share their reactions.

“Serena, you may be No. 1 in the world of Tennis, but no special privileges out here”, joked the commentators. Despite the incident being nine years old, many still reminisce about it except Williams for obvious reasons.

Nevertheless, the 23-time Grand Slam Winner tweeted her reaction to the then-viral incident.

Serena responds to the Tiger photo incident

After the incident drew massive attention from her fans and followers, the Tennis star decided to share her thoughts. As per her tweetit’s fair to say that Williams finally learned the ‘No Photo‘ policy much better.

She tweeted, “Ok at this Golf tournament. Just saw @tigerwoods I understand NO golf Apparently u can’t take pics. This security for mad and yelled at me”. Nevertheless, being the so-called sister of Tiger Woods has its own benefits.

After being restricted to take a photo of the 18-time Major winner, Williams managed to post a picture with him on her Instagram handle.

Perhaps it isn’t that hard to take a picture with another great if you yourself are labeled as the Greatest of all time. What are your thoughts on Serena being shut down for taking a Tiger Woods pic? Let us know in the comments section below.

