In a historic Charleston park, the art is about to mushroom | Arts

Meredith Connelly is in the final stretch of making some mushrooms.

In her Charlotte-based studio, the artist is checking the LED lights that will make her thermoplastic sculptures glow. She is attaching stemming to new forms just created. She is coating them all with Silicone for optimal outdoor weatherproofing.

From Nov. 5 to Dec. 11, more than 100 of these hand-sculpted, Illuminated fungi facsimiles will proliferate Hampton Park. They will radiate from the Rose Pavilion in winsome, luminous formations, wending magically through the Park’s landscape and beckoning the city dweller to follow them.

“Mushrooms” is a site-specific installation conceived and created by Connelly set to sprout up for five weeks in Charleston’s historic park. It represents the latest in the Art in the Parks series, with works commissioned by Charleston Parks Conservancy for Charleston city parks. All of the installations are temporary, remaining up for a year or less.

Return of Art in the Parks

The installation follows a two-year Pandemic pause in the project, and the first in the series under the leadership of Natalie Jones, who recently joined the conservancy as its director of public art and programs.

Jones, who has worked in Museums in Charlotte, first spotted Connelly’s work on Instagram. She identified it as a perfect fit for the Art in the Parks program, which seeks to make public art accessible in the city of Charleston.

“Part of the aim for this program is just to get folks into the park to engage in a different way,” she said. Work ties into the neighborhood to connect with residents, while also seeking to tap into people visiting Charleston.

Jones was drawn to the artist’s work by the fact that it was sculptural and environmentally centered, with a manageable scale suitable for the relaunch of the program in a dynamic fashion.

In Hampton Park, the 100-plus thermal plastic sculptures around the Rose Pavilion will range in sizes up to about 12 inches, and will be positioned in organic groupings, Emerging from plantings.

Like many of Connelly’s installations, “Mushrooms” underscores the importance of connectivity through an authentic, accessible and multisensory experience dreamed up to appeal to arts lovers of all ages.

Breaking down barriers

After initially meeting with Connelly, the conservancy knew the commission was a fit for them. It will be the Multidisciplinary artist’s first public foray outside of North Carolina, although another project is now underway for Nashville.

“She has so much knowledge,” Jones said. “She comes from a museum background as well as being a formally trained artist. So it just seemed like everything gelled together.”

Even with Connelly’s bona fides within hallowed museum walls, the nature-loving artist finds herself increasingly drawn to outdoor spaces, which can build bridges for the community to more Deeply Engage with art.

“A lot of times there are barriers that keep someone from having an artistic and creative moment,” she said, noting that visitors can at times be more comfortable outdoors than in going through the doors of a museum or gallery.

“Putting it out in the community removes barriers and opens doors for that access point to occur.”

Her vision for such community-based public projects has resonated in Charlotte. Her work has been commissioned by the Arts and Science Council’s Community Supported Arts Program, the I Heart Rail Trail and Charlotte SHOUT! through CLT Center City Partners.

In 2018 and 2019, Connelly created a series of site-based, immersive installations for the US National Whitewater Center, resulting in 400 works of mushrooms and cocoons along a half-mile trail. And it was a hands-down hit, dramatically increasing winter footfall from its previous average of 4,000 visitors to 250,000.

Another, titled “Fairy Ring,” takes the form of a permanent installation at Atherton Mill in Charlotte’s South End. Informed by how ancient cultures engage with the notion of a perfect circle, it invites visitors to walk into such a circle and have their own experience with it, which Connelly hopes can foster healing.

A new audience

Connelly sees young arts enthusiasts as particularly open to sculptural work that’s larger than life. She thus creates her installations to accommodate them, with multiple viewpoints for differing heights. She also aims to promote education on science and technology.

Part of the appeal for Connelly is the temporary nature of many of her outdoor projects, which can lend a sense of mystery and transience to the experience.

“Even people who visit the park regularly are going to stumble upon something unexpected, physical and different than what they typically see when they’re over in that space,” she said. “It’s a really conceptual piece of the puzzle that’s interesting to me.”

There are numerous ways to engage with “Mushrooms.” The Charleston Parks Conservancy is also coordinating programming around the installation, including the creation of a mushroom activity booklet and guide available via its website.

The public is invited to view the installation any time the park is open and is encouraged to come out on Nov. 5 for the launch. Check the schedule for designated viewing nights when the installation is illuminated.

At 3:30 pm on Nov. 19, the artist will join a discussion on “Mushrooms” at the Gibbes Museum of Art, which will be followed by a 5 pm site visit and artist-led tour. For more information visit charlestonparksconservancy.org.