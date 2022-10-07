In a first, Egypt wins silver at the IHF Four-a-Side Wheelchair Handball Championship

Egypt won the silver medal against Brazil by 3-0 penalty Shootout in the first IHF Four-a-Side Wheelchair Handball Championship, which took place at Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall, in 6th of October City, Egypt.

Brazil won the gold medal for the world championship and Slovenia won bronze, at the conclusion of the tournament that witnessed six teams vying for the coveted gold medal.

The final match was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy, President of the International Handball Federation Hassan Moustafa, President of the Egyptian National Post Authority Sherif Farouk, President of the Egyptian Hand Federation Mohamed al-Amin, and President of the Egyptian Paralympic Committee Hossam Eddin Mostafa.

Egypt sweeps four/five

Egypt team won four out of the five matches it played in the first round of the tournament and ranked second in the first round with eight points, to qualify for the final against the Brazilian team, which won five matches in the first round and topped the standings with ten points.

Egypt team includes 10 players: Mohamed Farag, Magdy Talaat, Sami Mansour, Mohamed Hassab al-Nabi, Mohamed Anwar, Rabie Hosni, Ahmad Essam, Ayat Ahmad, Wafaa Mohamed, Touba Najdi Mahmoud.

The coaching team led by Captain Wael Abdel-Aty as technical director, Ibrahim Nasr as general coach, Karam Morsi as administrative director, Roman Nabil, physiotherapist, and Adel Ibrahim, general supervisor of the team.

The IHF Four-a-Side Wheelchair Handball Championship is the first of its kind in history, hosted by Egypt with the participation of six countries: Egypt, India, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Brazil and Chile.

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm