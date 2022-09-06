In A Different World, Love & Basketball Could’ve Starred Serena Williams

In “Love & Basketball,” Monica Wright (Sanaa Lathan) pursues her childhood dream of being the first woman in the NBA. The movie is set predominantly in the ’80s and early ’90s, before the WNBA even existed, which may explain Monica’s ambition to compete with the top male basketball players in the world. Monica has what the late, great Kobe Bryant would call “Mamba Mentality.” Her fierce, competitive spirit drives her to be the best player on the court regardless of gender. This mindset, however, is mistaken for a bad attitude and is condemned as un-ladylike.

Her commitment to hoops becomes even more complicated when she enters a relationship with her childhood friend, next-door neighbor, and fellow basketball superstar Quincy “Q” McCall (Omar Epps). Suddenly, Monica struggles to find balance between being a supportive girlfriend and a successful ballplayer.

“Love & Basketball” was written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood in her directorial debut. The script was personal, as she explained to the LA Times in 2020 that she wanted to tell a “semi-autobiographical story … about a black girl who wanted to be the first girl in the NBA.” Prince-Bythewood played basketball in high school and ran track at UCLA, and because of the personal connection to the story, she initially desired for a real athlete to play Monica. One athlete she had on her radar was Serena Williams. “I [wanted to] read Serena Williams,” Prince-Bythewood told the HuffPost in 2015. Although the film’s Casting director reached out to Williams, she was unavailable for the role.