In 2023, Niles looks to start revamp of Golf Mill, add new homes – Chicago Tribune

Connecting Neighbors to one another and a slew of development projects, including the beginning phases of renovating Golf Mill Shopping Center, are top of mind for Niles Mayor George Alpoganis and staff as Niles looks ahead to 2023.

Village Residents approved a nonbinding referendum on the renovation of Golf Mill in June that expressed support for Improvements at the site, which was built in the 1960s. The referendum passed with about 75% “yes” votes.

Alpogianis and Village Manager Joe La Margo said the village is still negotiating a redevelopment agreement for the project with mall owner Sterling Organization, but that Residents can expect demolition to begin within the year.

“I’m hoping that it’s going to happen a lot sooner than [a year from now,]Alpogianis said.

The plan for the redevelopment includes about 300 luxury housing units and calls for scrapping the entire interior of the shopping center.

A rendering shows what a future Golf Mill plaza, with outdoor shops, might look like when the shopping center is redeveloped. – Original Credit: Village of Niles (Village of Niles / HANDOUT)

Aside from the upgrades at Golf Mill, the village is still meeting with potential developers for the six-acre property that encompasses the Leaning Tower YMCA, which closed in May 2020 and went on the market for sale just over a year later.

At the time, Village Director of Economic Development John Melaniphy said the village was “eager to see what kind of offers the YMCA receives from the development community for their property.”

Alpogianis said the village has had some exchanges with prospective developers, most of whom have pitched a residential project for the site. But none have moved ahead yet, he said.

The former YMCA building sits to the left of the half-size replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa on Touhy Avenue in Niies. (Gunnar Johnson)

“We’re just waiting to see,” they said. “A lot of it’s out of our hands until the right person can get it for the right price.”

Alpogianis said the land around the site “isn’t going to be what it was dreamed up to be” in the village’s Touhy Triangle Master Plan, which set a goal for an entertainment and retail district in that area.

“Without a train stop, that just can’t happen. It just won’t,” they said.

Alpogianis said Metra was no longer exploring a Metra stop in the area despite a 2019 study that said a possible station would have high ridership numbers.

Another possible change to watch in the coming year will be whether the village approves a second dispensary for recreational cannabis. Trustees voted last year to expand the permitted area where a dispensary would be able to open, but whether one will open is still up in the air.

Village Communications Coordinator Mitch Johnson told Pioneer Press the village has received one application for a dispensary to open in the area.

Alpogianis said that to him, it seemed that the hustle to open dispensaries on the heels of Illinois legalizing recreational cannabis has slowed down.

“Before, the Titans were at the gate and now they’re just not there,” he said.

This year is also expected to see progress on a handful of residential developments up and down Milwaukee Avenue, officials noted. Village trustees heard a proposal for a 235-unit residential building sited on the 6600 block of Milwaukee Avenue in October 2022, and approved a 48-unit residential building proposed for the 9200 block of Milwaukee Avenue in June 2022.

Alpogianis said the village is angling to attract young people and families with its new developments.

La Margo echoed that goal, noting that Niles is in a good position to appeal to families who want to be close to Chicago.

“I think [these projects] will help with some of the young adults that might not want to be in the city, but have that close amenity and that urban feel,” La Margo said. “I think that’s going to be really attractive to a lot of individuals.”

For current Niles residents, Alpogianis said promoting connections among neighbors was a top priority going into 2023.

In October 2022, Alpogianis sent a letter to Residents he said has been nicknamed “the happy letter” that asked Residents to be friendlier to one another and keep positive attitudes as they went about their lives in the village.

They said the village would be reaching out to Residents in different Neighborhoods to help organize parties, competitions and other activities to help Residents meet their neighbors.

“We believe that the more people get away from this,” – Alpogianis held up his Smartphone – “they’ll spend a little more time together and get to know each other a little bit more.”

Alpogianis and La Margo said other priorities in 2023 include doubling down on the village’s urban forestry and public art programs, working to automate some village services so Residents can make fewer trips to Village Hall and building out Niles’ “Grow Your Home” program, which offers permit fee waivers of up to $5,000 to Residents who want to build additions onto their homes.