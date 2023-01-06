In 2023: Be the go-getter of your goal

Aside from (not, aside) the psychological feeling of a fresh beginning, nothing is exactly new about the new year. Many of us got to work this week to pick up where we left off (not, pick up from where we left off) last week.

Nevertheless, the newness of the year can be a propeller to do things right, try new methods and put in a better effort.

Being so energetic and determined to be successful, and that zeal to deal with new or difficult situations make you a go-getter (not, a goal-getter). So are you ready to pursue your goals for the new year? If yes, you are a go-getter!

Even if you have done anything for donkey’s years (not, donkey years), you will continue to get the same result unless (not, except) you try a new method. This means that it is not about the new year, but about how newly you approach the year.

We should, therefore, make hay while the sun shines (not, make haste while the sun shines). We should take advantage of the new year to properly plan the rest of the year in terms of goals and achievement strategies, as well as broadening our horizons (not, horizon). Of course, to fail to plan is to plan to fail.

Correct me if I’m wrong, you can’t do something the same way and expect a different result. This means if we envisage a new result in the new year, then we must strive to do things differently.

Note that I did not say “I stand to be corrected”. The standard expression to indicate that you are not entirely sure that what you are about to say is true is “correct me if I’m wrong” (not, I stand to be corrected). “I stand corrected” is then used to admit that something you have said or done was wrong.

To function maximally, you need to devote time to whatever you do and know the ins and outs (not, in and out) of your profession. Many a time, we attract what we work for and not what we desire.

Note that I said “many a time”, not “many at times”. While “many times” and “many a time” can be used interchangeably, it must be noted that “time” in the latter does not attract “s”.

What is more, there is no denying that “at times” is equivalent to “sometimes”. By saying “many at times”, therefore, do you mean “many sometimes”? Of course, that doesn’t sound intelligible.

With that being said, one way to avoid running into trouble in the new year is to avoid shady transactions. Wanting quick money and indulging in illicit transactions is one way to end up as a dupe.

Remember that a dupe is the person who is duped, so avoid being Shocked by the experience as you may be Shocked by the meaning of the word now.

And if leaving the country is among your New Year’s (or New Year) resolutions, well, remember that the official document issued by a government, certifying the holder’s identity and citizenship and entitling him/her to travel under its protection to and from foreign countries , is a passport, not an international passport.

Whereas, the photo that appears on a passport or other documents is called a passport/passport-sized photo.

If your “japa” (travel) plan works, remember that the indiscipline Overlooked in Nigeria does not go unpunished in other parts of the world.

For instance, on the highway, you cannot dispose of (not, dispose or dispose off) a can from your car and not get punished for it. Hence, you cannot afford to be undisciplined.

May I guess that the difference between “undisciplined” and “indiscipline” is clearly noted in the sentences above. While “indiscipline” is a noun, “undisciplined” is an adjective, as seen in the accompanying example sentences:

Indiscipline ruins a country (correct).

Undiscipline ruins a country (incorrect).

Some persons are undisciplined (correct).

Some persons are indisciplined (incorrect).

Generally, to make headway (not, a headway) in life, one must be prepared to stay focused (or focused) and disciplined. In view of this, laziness, procrastination (not, procastination), dishonesty, mindlessness and the like (not, and the likes) are factors that may hinder one from achieving one’s goal.

At this juncture (not, junction), take note that we say, “The likes of…” at the beginning of a sentence, whereas we say “…and the like” at the end of a sentence. I will round off (not, round up) by saying that the things we need to achieve our goals as humans are as follows (not, as follow): focus, perseverance, willpower and prayer.

May the new year be a fruitful, useful, and blissful one for us! Compliments (not, compliment) of the season!