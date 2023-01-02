In 2019, Olivares Cemented her Legacy at Seaside – Monterey Herald

EDITOR’S NOTE — Over the holiday break we took a look back at some of the top local high school girls’ basketball teams of the 2000s. To read more, go to montereyherald.com.

SEASIDE – It wasn’t uncommon to see them in the playoffs. In fact, the Seaside girls’ basketball team had made 20 straight appearances, winning 10 league titles in the process.

Yet, once the Spartans got into the Central Coast Section playoffs, their stay was brief, going 7-18 and never getting past the quarterfinals.

“I was an Assistant Coach for a lot of those teams,” former Seaside head Coach Mike Turnan said. “It was frustrating.”

Erasing the stigma of underperforming in the Playoffs would mean an attitude adjustment. Just winning a league title wasn’t enough for Turnon.

“I saw a different attitude after we lost in the quarterfinals in 2018,” Turnon said. “There was frustration. We knew we were better than that. Now, who is going to put the work in?”

Seaside’s Magical ride during its run to a CCS Division IV title in the 2018-2019 season started with four-year starter Jordan Olivares. The two-time Herald Player of the Year had a strong desire to leave her stamp on the program.

While beating North Salinas to gain a share of the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Gabilan Division title was huge, it didn’t satisfy Olivares’ thirst to leave a legacy.

“Jordan was a silent leader,” Turnon said. “She rarely said much. Her play did all the talking. Players wanted to play with her. She was a special player. She didn’t take her gift for granted.”

Olivares’ practice Habits became contagious and Seaside won a school record 25 games.

“In reflecting, we actually lost a key component early in the season in Jocelyn Hernandez, who blew out her knee in the fifth game of the year,” Turnon said. “She was a defensive force inside. Players had stepped up.”

What made the Spartans special was the talent surrounding Olivares. There was depth inside the paint with Deja Scott Mitchell and an outside shooter in Sarai Wheeler.

More importantly, there was a bond in this group of players who embraced their roles and relished the challenge ahead of them.

“We had all the pieces of the puzzle to be something great that year,” said Olivares, who is now a senior guard at Sacramento State. “We put in the work and time in that gym.”

While Seaside had winning streaks of seven, seven and eight in a 25-5 season, it was the losses where it learned most about its character.

Falling by nine to St. Francis of Mountain View was a confidence builder, as was a setback to southern section power Palos Verdes in the preseason.

Yet, the games that still stick out in Turnon’s mind are the epic Battles with perennial Gabilan Division Champion North Salinas.

“We broke our year into three seasons,” Turnon said. “There was the preseason, the regular season and the North Salinas season. We always gauged how we did against them.”

The two teams split their head-to-head battles, sharing the Gabilan Division title. Falling to the Vikings in the final week of the season fueled the Spartans in the playoffs.

“It made us hungrier,” Turnon said. “With each win in the playoffs, our practices got better and more intense. You could feel the energy. The girls were pumped.”

Getting out of the quarterfinals with a 63-42 win over Half Moon Bay was an emotional win as the Spartans were headed to the semifinals for the first time.

Turnon still remembers a player for Half Moon Bay attempting to get into the head of Olivares, who had committed to Sacramento State before trash-talking started.

“The kid found Jordan on Facebook and started baiting her,” Turnon said. “During the game, she was trash talking until Jordan drove to the basket on her and scored while being fouled. She had that kid in tears.”

Getting past Notre Dame of Belmont by three meant Seaside was going to the Finals for the first time in school history, facing private school nemesis Sacred Heart Prep of Atherton.

“We were such a competitive group of girls who didn’t like to lose,” Olivares said. “We wanted to be remembered as something bigger than just a ‘league title.'”

Down by a point with 10 seconds left in the CCS title game, Olivares wouldn’t be denied a banner, dribbling to her left, where two Defenders began to close.

Whenlaidher player attempted to cut her off on the baseline, Olivares sliced ​​through the pair in the paint, took a step and laid it up with her right hand with four seconds left.

“I’ll relive that moment the rest of my life,” said Turnon, who is now an Assistant Women’s Coach at Hartnell College. “Jordan gave me some incredible memories.”

As dynamic as Olivares was in big moments, averaging over 18 points and six steals a game, Scott Mitchell became a double-double machine in the paint, forcing teams to respect her talents.

Transfer Khrystiana Lynch Evolved as a centerpiece in the middle, averaging over 10 rebounds a night, while Aleah Jakubowsky harassed opponents with her defense on the perimeter.

“I used to tell Khrystiana ‘all I need is eight points,'” Turnon said. “She delivered. Aleah’s defensive skills could shut other guards down. There was no selfishness. It was a supportive group.”

There were role players, such as Wheeler finishing among the team leaders in 3-point goals and Mariana Andrade coming off the bench to produce clutch baskets.

“I had years where it was like pulling teeth to get kids out,” Turnon said. “Someone was always on the fence. But these kids wanted to be a part of this. Jordan was the draw. It wasn’t that she was so talented. She was just so well-liked and respected.”

The Spartans’ ride through the Northern California Division III Playoffs saw them win their first two games to reach the semifinals.

The entire community had gotten on board for the rare feat, as the Spartans played to a packed house before seeing their season end in a loss to Union Mine of El Dorado.

“I have never had a Deeper team that worked that hard for a common goal,” said Turnon, who has also coached football and softball over a 23-year career. “You get a player like Jordan once. Then you add Daja to the mix. The bench played a vital role. There was no season like it.”