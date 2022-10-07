Improving teacher diversity is a goal for Delaware’s Dept. of Education

The Delaware Department of Education is looking to diversify teachers in the First State with certain measures and events this fall.

While the state continues to try to solve its teacher shortage, another goal is to improve diversity among Delaware’s teachers.

The state’s Alternative Routes to Certification programs are seeing increased enrollment, and teacher academies in high schools are among the ways to address both diversity and shortages in the state.

And DOE’s Ann Hlabangana-Clay says Delaware State University is a partner in their efforts.

“Include our Early College High School and one of our other LEA’s – Cesar Rodney – to Engage in a three county school tour this fall where the objectives of that will be for exposure, engagement, and of course inspiration,” said Hlabangana-Clay.

Hlabangana-Clay says the state also plans to do more with Delaware State University.

“The efforts that we have coming up with DSU where we are going on campus and doing introductions, but later on having a panel of LEA’s (local education agencies) talk about the Highlights of their programs and their district. But also to offer those students those future educators interview tips and things of that nature,” said Hlabangana-Clay.

She adds DOE is excited about the possibilities and efforts developed to diversify the teaching workforce, and plans to continue these efforts as the school year progresses.