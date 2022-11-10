The University of Hawaii has established a new Uh Rural Health Research & Policy Center ( RHRPC ) with a $1 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration. This funding was championed by US Its. Brian Schatz and US Rep. Ed Case in the FY 22 federal appropriations process.

Launched in September, the new center is focused on improving rural health care challenges in Hawaii through policy-relevant research and actionable, evidence-based strategies and recommendations, specifically on health workforce and health equity.

“Hawaii faces unique challenges as a non-contiguous state with multiple islands, such as problems with accessing health care for Residents especially on neighbor islands, provider shortages and underrepresentation of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the health care workforce,” said Principal Investigator Aimee Grace, director of the Uh System Office of Strategic Health Initiatives. “While many of these issues impact rural health in Hawaii are well-known, a critical gap has been translating these challenges into specific policy solutions that are Actionable and evidence-based.”

In the short term, Uh RHRPC plans to focus on areas of priority to the rural health community and related challenges to Hawaii‘s health workforce, including improving Medicare payments and making federal designations, such as the Health Professional Shortage Area scoring system, to be more reflective of Hawaii‘s unique needs.

“The need for far more focused action to close Hawaii‘s rural health divide has never been so acute,” said Congressman Ed Case (HI-01). “The University of Hawaii‘s new Rural Health Research and Policy Center will play a critical role to address the specific and unique health care needs of Hawaii‘s rural communities. I am very pleased that Congress approved my funding request to support the creation of this center and look forward to continuing to work with Uh and other key rural health stakeholders in Hawaii to further these efforts.”

New initiative to collaborate with health partners

The center will collaborate with key rural health partners, including the Hawaii State Rural Health Association, the State of Hawaii Office of Primary Care and Rural Health, the Hawaii/Pacific Basin Area Health Education Center and the Pacific Basin Telehealth Resource Center. Focus groups and site visits to impacted regions across the state and with key stakeholders will provide the Center with critical information to support its research and policy efforts.

The need for far more focused action to close Hawaii‘s rural health divide has never been so acute.

— US Rep. Ed Case

“We want to ensure that RHRPC ‘s work is aligned overall with the needs of our rural communities and encompasses the concerns and potential solutions from rural health stakeholders from across Hawaiisaid Kelley Withyco-investigator and director of the Hawaii/Pacific Basin Area Health Education Center at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

The grant will fund RHRPC for one year with core staff, a partnership award with the Hawaii State Rural Health Association for Outreach and stakeholder engagement, and subcontracting services as needed to fulfill key research needs. RHRPC also plans to pursue Grants and additional funding opportunities to ensure ongoing Sustainability of the center.