Improvement across the board the goal as Colorado men’s basketball hits game week – BuffZone

The Colorado men’s basketball team did plenty of good things in the preseason finale Sunday night against Nebraska.

The Buffaloes also know they were far from perfect.

Yet good or bad, for every impressive play or mental mistake, the message was the same afterwards from head coach Tad Boyle. It’s officially game week, and the positive components that were on display during CU’s 72-61 win against Nebraska in a Charity exhibition will need to improve for the Buffs right alongside the shortcomings.

