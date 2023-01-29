Improved quail Habitat goal of SCDNR seminars | Sports

There are certain moments that avid outdoorsmen want to experience again and again. It might be the explosive strike of a largemouth bass hitting a topwater plug, a hooked blue marlin dancing atop the waves, or a white-tailed deer with massive antlers walking into view.

For a certain segment of South Carolina’s outdoorsmen, the Quintessential moment is watching a bird dog coursing through a field and suddenly slamming to a halt, tail high in the air, as it comes to point on a quail.

You often hear longtime quail hunters talk about the “good ol’ days” when quail were plentiful. And over the long term, quail numbers have been on the decline for decades, a result of modern farming and timber practices that leave dwindling desirable quail habitat.

Still, the numbers in recent years appear to be improving, if ever so slightly, according to annual whistle counts done by the SC Dept. of Natural Resources.

And SCDNR, which participates in the National Bobwhite Grassland Initiative, has been putting on annual Wild Quail Management Seminars for more than 30 years at the James W. Webb Wildlife Center and Management Area in Hampton County.

This year’s seminar is scheduled March 9-10 with registration limited to 30 participants. The registration fee is $95 per person, which includes meals, overnight accommodations and seminar materials. The registration deadline is Feb. 3. For information, contact the SCDNR Small Game Program in Columbia at (803) 734-3609, e-mail Patty Castine or visit dnr.sc.gov/education/quail.html.

The Wild Quail Management Seminar is designed to instruct landowners and land managers in the proper techniques of creating habitat that will support native populations of bobwhite quail.

There will be field demonstrations and Classroom instruction that will focus on Habitat practices including Firebreak establishment, prescribed burning, forest management, brush control, native foods and Supplemental food patch plantings. Presentations will be given on wild quail natural history, biology, predation and other factors that may be contributing to the population decline.

An update on current research will also be presented. Speakers will include wildlife and forestry professionals from state and federal agencies.

“The annual quail management seminar is a great place to meet and learn from many experts in the natural resources field,” said Michael Hook, SCDNR wildlife biologist and Small Game Project supervisor. “So if you have any interest in creating better Habitat for bobwhite quail and the other assorted species that use these early successional habitats, this seminar is for you.”

SC Wahoo Series

The captain’s meeting for the 2023 South Carolina Wahoo Series (scwahooseries.com) will be held from 1-4 pm Feb. 4 at Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant, located at 1 Hudson Road, Hilton Head Island. Fish days for the tournament are Feb. 15-April 15, with the Awards ceremony on April 16.

Participants can fish three days, weighing one fish each day, with their two heaviest fish counting towards the aggregate grand prize. First place will pay $20,000, based on 100 entries.

Fish Sticks, captained by Gifford Scott of Johns Island, was one of the smallest boats in the 2022 SC Wahoo Series at 23 feet. But it took home $35,000 with a winning two-fish aggregate of 177.4 pounds — a 105.8-pound catch combined with a 71.6-pound wahoo.

SC Blue Marlin Invitational

Entries are now open for the second South Carolina Blue Marlin Invitational (scbluemarlininvitational.com). Tournament participants can fish three days between May 1-23, with the two heaviest blue marlin receiving a 70-30 split of the purse. The entry fee is $10,000 per boat.

During the Inaugural SC Blue Marlin Invitational the boat Artemis, owned by John Darby and captained by Chucky Moore, was the only boat to bring in a blue marlin meeting the 105-inch minimum size limit. Artemis’s fish weighed 504 pounds and earned the crew $79,000. Moore is one of the co-founders of the tournament.