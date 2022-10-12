Improved passing, serving to set the tone for Rock Port volleyball | Sports

(Rock Port) — The Rock Port volleyball team feels it has made the proper strides to put itself in a good position during the upcoming postseason.

The Blue Jays have maneuvered through their regular season slate with a 12-9 record behind a growing offense and efficient serving.

“Since day one, our girls have worked super hard,” Coach Rachel Jenkins said. “We worked on better passes to make our offense run smoothly and getting our serves to benefit us in the long run. I feel the Improvements have come from the efforts, working hard and coming together. The team atmosphere has improved.”

Communication has been key for the Blue Jays, who have won five of their last six.

“Communication is a huge part of playing as a team,” Jenkins said. “We’ve had good leaders.”

Junior Rylee Jenkins leads Rock Port’s offense. Jenkins contributes 3.2 kills per set at a .252% hitting efficiency.

“She has relied on her teammates more this year,” Coach Jenkins said. “She’s really a team player, but she’s just doing her part as a great hitter.”

Avery Meyerkorth (1.8 KPS) and Morgan Cofer (1.6 KPS) provide help for Jenkins on the offensive side, while sophomore Addy Maifield has adjusted to her role as setter with 6.5 assists per set.

“She’s like our quarterback,” Coach Jenkins said of Mayfield. “She knows where the hitters need to hit from. She’s grown immensely communicating and leading. She’s done a great job for our team.”

The Blue Jays serve at an 86.9% efficiency, led by a team-high 82 aces from Jenkins. Maifield has 36. Kylie Nuckolls has served 31 aces, Chaney Vogler contributes 25, Cofer has 24 and Meyerkorth 22.

Rock Port ends the regular season against South Holt (Thursday) and Lafayette (Monday) before embarking on Class 1 District 16 action. They will open with North Nodaway. Mound City, Nodaway Valley, South Holt, East Atchison and Union Star are also in their district.

“I want to see us have fun,” Jenkins said. “Sometimes, people forget volleyball can be fun. I believe we’ll get down to the final two (in the district). I have a lot of confidence in the girls.”

Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jenkins.