Improve your golf game with a golf club fitting at PGA TOUR Superstore – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

If you’re looking to up your golf game, your Clubs may be the best place to start.

Larry DeSmet, studio fitter at PGA TOUR Superstore, and Tim Chrzan, PGA certified pro instructor, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the benefits of getting fit for golf clubs, what their studio experience offers and more.

The mission of the PGA TOUR Super store is to inspire people to play their best, and grow the game. Only they have the knowledge, passion, depth of assortment and experience to inspire Golfers and tennis players everywhere to play better, have more fun and grow the game.

PGA TOUR Superstore Studio is an unparalleled fitting experience designed to guide and inspire all Golfers in their pursuit of enjoying the game.

This premium environment offers one-on-one access to certified fitters and professional instructors who combine years of experience with unmatched passion and expertise – all dedicated to sharing their knowledge of the golf swing and equipment to optimize your performance.

What makes it different?

Location: Inside the biggest golf Superstores in the world

Price: We won't over charge you for the time, or for the Clubs that are best-fit for your game

Honesty: We are here to improve your game no matter what direction that may take you

Opening weekend of the PGA TOUR Superstore Studio is December 1-3. Click here to sign up for a fitting. You’ll also receive a $20 gift card to use in-store.

A 3-pack of Lessons is also currently on sale.

