Improve Your Golf Game This Winter With The Rockford Park District

Are you ready to get your golf game on point? Look no further than the Rockford Park District’s Golf Performance Academy! They offer a wide variety of instruction for players of all ages and skill levels, so whether you’re a mini golfer just starting out or a seasoned pro looking to fine-tune your skills, they’ve got you covered.

Indoor group Lessons led by PGA/LPGA members, apprentices, and certified instructors are starting up in early February and early March at the Indoor Sports Center at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park. And don’t worry about the cost-fee assistance and an automated installment payment plan may be available for eligible participants. Plus, they even have adapted golf equipment for participants with disabilities.

But golf not your thing? No problem! The Rockford Park District also offers drop-in recreational activities at the UW Health Sports Factory. Monday through Friday from 9 am to 1 pm, you can walk kids, play basketball, pickleball, or volleyball in climate-controlled comfort. And the best part? It’s only $2 for walking and $6 for the other activities. Plus, if you’re a frequent visitor, you can even purchase a Punch card for a discounted rate.

UW Health Sports Factory UW Health Sports Factory

So whether you’re looking to perfect your golf swing or just looking for a fun and healthy way to spend your weekday mornings, the Rockford Park District has got you covered. Check out their website for more information and to register for golf lessons, and don’t hesitate to call Customer Service at 815-987-8800 if you have any questions. Happy golfing (or walking, or playing pickleball) everyone!

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State