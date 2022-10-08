Important dates as the 2022-23 season approaches

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The calendar has turned to October, which means the college basketball season is almost upon us.

The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition against Ferris State on Nov. 4. The regular season tips off on Monday, Nov. 7 versus Purdue Fort Wayne. Per Jeff Goodman, the program will also travel to Florida State for a closed-door exhibition at a date that is yet to be determined.

Kim Barnes Arico’s Women’s program, meanwhile, has a Nov. 5 exhibition against Daemen University before its Nov. 9 regular-season opener against Delaware State.

Below are important dates to know as the seasons approach:

Big Ten Basketball Media Days

Big Ten Media Day for both men’s and women’s programs are Oct. 11-12 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Both UM programs will participate on Wednesday the 12th, with Arico’s press conference at 10:50 am ET and Juwan Howard’s at 11 am ET.

All press conferences are televised live on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app, and streamed on the Big Ten Conference social media channels.

Michigan’s player representatives for Big Ten Basketball Media Days are Hunter Dickinson, Jace Howard and Jaelin Llewelly on the men’s side. Leigha Brown, Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia will represent the women.

Michigan Madness at the Crisler Center

Both programs will participate in Michigan Madness on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Crisler Center, beginning at 6:30 pm

The event timeline is as follows:

5:30 PM – CRISLER DOORS OPEN

6:00 PM – MICHIGAN MADNESS BEGINS

Team Introductions – Meet the full roster of players and coaches from the men’s and women’s teams.

Q&A Session – Hear from Coach Barnes Arico, Coach Howard and players as they break down the season Outlook and the excitement of the 2022-23 teams.

3-Point Contest – Players from both the men’s and women’s teams and the Maize Rage will square off as they dial it up from long distance.

Dance Off – See which team has the better moves as the men’s and women’s teams show off their moves on the dance floor.

Lightning – Watch as members of the men’s and women’s teams along with members of the Maize Rage compete to see who is the last standing.

Shooting Challenge – See members of the Women’s team compete with the Maize Rage to see who are the best shooters from all over the court.

Dunk Contest – Select players from the men’s team will compete above the rim in this first-time event. Who will win? Maybe you, the fan, will help decide?

8:00 PM – EVENT CONCLUDES

The event is free and open to the public with no tickets required.

Preseason honorees: Michigan basketball

Center Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection to the Big Ten’s Preseason All-Big Ten men’s team. Guard Leigha Brown earned a spot on the Preseason All-Big Ten Women’s team.

***

Not a VIP Subscriber to The Michigan Insider? Sign up now and get access to everything TMI has to offer on all things Michigan and access to the No. 1 site covering the Wolverines.

Want the latest news on Michigan delivered right to your email? Subscribe to The Michigan Insider newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on Michigan football, basketball, baseball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox

Sign up for FREE text alerts on The Michigan Insider to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.