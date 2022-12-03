Impact Prints encourages ‘little artists’ to share their love of Turlock

Turlock-based digital printing company, Impact Prints, is encouraging local children ages 3 to 8 years old to submit drawings showcasing their favorite place in Turlock as part of their first-ever Little Artists competition. Participants will have an opportunity to win several prizes, including iPads, art kits and shirts.

Rob Kho and his wife, Maya, are the owners and founders of Impact Prints. Rob explained that he came up with the idea to hold the contest after seeing a decline in children participating in arts and crafts.

“Over the years, I’ve noticed that there has been a shift in how children spend their time,” he said. “I see so many kids spending all of their time connected to their devices and being on TikTok, YouTube and other social media. When I grew up, I had to find ways to entertain myself on my own, and that was through art. I want children to experience that Joy again and use their imagination. I also want to show kids that if they work hard, they can be rewarded.”

Kho’s love for the arts is evident with his business and those who work alongside him. In just a matter of days, his peers came together and launched an entire social media campaign to promote the event. The early promotion done by business consultant Liberty Santiago, media director Cody Lindo, marketing director Sergio Garcia and graphic designer Puneet Pal Kaur garnered interest from multiple local businesses. That interest turned into sponsorships, which have turned into bigger prizes.

The bigger prizes that will be awarded include an iPad with the ProCreate art software pre-installed and an Apple pencil, 145-piece art sets and Little Artist themed hoodies. Additionally, the first 100 entries will receive a free t-shirt.

“From what I can see, there’s not anything quite like this going on right now that encourages kids to be creative, or those programs are not very accessible, so it’s very exciting and the community members have been very excited,” Santiago said. “I always here people asking throughout the year about how they can help, and this is one of those ways. The community is always enthusiastic to share, but sometimes we need help connecting them to families.”

Little artists are asked to draw their favorite place in Turlock on 8.5 x 11 paper. Participants can drop off their drawings at the Impact Prints location in Turlock at 1140 N. Front St. After the Dec. 22 deadline, Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Blom and local artist Alyssa Moon will then be judging the submissions and determine who takes home the grand prizes.

And while nothing is guaranteed yet, Impact Prints will also be accepting letters to Santa with hopes that sponsors can help grant some of those wishes.

“This goes directly back to the name, which is Impact Prints,” said Merchandise Coordinator Ashley Perez. “We want to make a positive impact in our community before anything else. I like to be a part of something that makes an impact and makes people smile. This art competition and the feedback so far has honestly been overwhelming.”

Impact Prints is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm The winners will be announced on social media at @impact_prints_ on Instagram or at Impact Prints on Facebook.