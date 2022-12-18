Impact of football only facility ground breaking

FSU football broke ground on its football-only facility Saturday afternoon. It’s been a long time coming, with discussions taking place about it when Jimbo Fisher was head coach.

Now it’s a reality, and it couldn’t come at a better time for a program back on the rise. It’ll be a state-of-the-art facility and likely one of the last of its kind, with schools focusing on raising funds for name image and likeness and how that’s changed the game.

The facility should be completed sometime in 2024, and FSU will have the capacity to compete with other schools with similar facilities, except FSU will have the newest version by far.

FSU players and a ton of official visitors were on campus to witness the ground-breaking and see the renderings of what everything will look like. That event emphasizes FSU’s commitment to the football program and its players.





Not only that, but having a football-only facility will allow other FSU Athletic programs to have more access to the current facilities. FSU football had to play catchup on two fronts over the past couple of years and has closed the gap.

The football-only facility was one, and the other was organizing a competitive name, image, and likeness program.

This time last year FSU had neither, and now they can compete among the elite programs thanks to the hard work of FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford and all of the donors who made everything possible.

I mentioned it on Twitter Saturday, but the hiring of Michael Alford has changed everything for FSU over the past year.

He’s responsible for getting this football-only facility pushed to the Forefront and getting FSU’s NIL game organized, along with getting Seminole Boosters back to the same level as when FSU football was competing for national championships.

Big props to all involved, and this facility should be a major factor in the future success of FSU football.