Immerse Yourself In A Spectacular Display Of The Arts At Underground Atlanta

The latest arts attraction/festival to hit Atlanta will be arriving next Saturday. Artists this festival is for you! With major holiday season creeping up on usthere are a ton of pop activities & concerts to enjoy throughout the city. The ARTS offers guests a variety of experiences to enjoy.

Guests can expect to enjoy activities that will include live performances, dance, film, fashion/textile art, food, music, music, and multimedia projects and installations. Attendees will enjoy jams from DJs such as Florista, DJ Whit.It, Genesis and more. For those more interested in This pop-up will take place in the heart of Atlanta at The Underground. The talents of local artists will also be highlighted for those looking to support the community. Some local artists include: Trey Dowell, Uncle Bree, Sage Guillory, Neka King & more.

Attendees will also enjoy a special guest appearance from Jaden Smith and Raury. They will perform some of their crowd pleasers and biggest hits to the masses. There will be various film projects playing and if you want to relieve some stress, there will even be a splatter paint room for guests to enjoy! And don’t worry, you’re bound to work up an appetite enjoying all the activities, so there will be food trucks galore. If none of the food options seem like you’re vibe their are other eateries in the surrounding area.

Make sure you check out more about this event here.