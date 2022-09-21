Immelman Explains Oosthuizen’s Bizarre Presidents Cup Omission

While it’s no shock that LIV Golf players have been omitted from the Presidents Cup, the absence of Louis Oosthuizen is more of a surprise given that he resigned his PGA Tour membership to join the Saudi-backed venture.

Ahead of the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at Quail Hollow, International team Captain Trevor Immelman explained that he’s happy with his selection despite the LIV Golf absentees, and talked specifically about why the South African was one of them. He said: “My understanding is that he made particular Announcements and allowed himself to be used in different marketing campaigns and Announcements once he was not given the release from the PGA Tour, and he did all of those things before he Resigned his membership. So there were still particular infractions there.”

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

