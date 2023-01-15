Imhotep v Cardinal Hayes: Free Live Stream High School Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Imhotep (PA) Battles Cardinal Hayes (NY) in a big high school basketball game on Sunday night. The Panthers come into Sunday night’s game 12-2 on the season and winners of two straight. They opened the season winning eight straight and have won just four of their last six. Thursday, the Panthers looked impressive as they built a 27-point lead over West Philadelphia and came away with an easy 68-50 win. Sunday, though, they step out of state and are looking to get a huge win against a Cardinals team that is coming off a tough loss to Xaveria last weekend.

How to Watch Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (NY): Stream High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

The Cardinals had won two straight games but were outscored by 17 points in the second and third quarters and lost 67-53.

The loss dropped the Cardinals back to .500 at 5-5 on the season and has them needing to get a big win on Sunday night.

They will be tested by Imhotep who has been playing great so far this year. It should be a great game between two teams that have a ton of talent.

