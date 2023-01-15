Imhotep v Cardinal Hayes: Free Live Stream High School Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Imhotep (PA) Battles Cardinal Hayes (NY) in a big high school basketball game on Sunday night. The Panthers come into Sunday night’s game 12-2 on the season and winners of two straight. They opened the season winning eight straight and have won just four of their last six. Thursday, the Panthers looked impressive as they built a 27-point lead over West Philadelphia and came away with an easy 68-50 win. Sunday, though, they step out of state and are looking to get a huge win against a Cardinals team that is coming off a tough loss to Xaveria last weekend.

