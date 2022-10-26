Imhotep Charter vs. Camden boys basketball set for January 28, 2023

High school basketball powerhouses Imhotep Charter and Camden High School settled on a date Wednesday to meet in January for a boys’ basketball game that would be one of the most highly anticipated matchups of top-ranked players and nationally ranked teams in recent area history.

“We have a date and I’m hopeful that we can finish the rest of the pieces so that we can do this for the area,” said Imhotep Coach Andre Noble in a phone interview Wednesday.

The location has yet to be determined, but the date, Jan. 28, has been agreed to by both sides, Noble said.

Camden is led by ESPN’s No. 1-ranked player in the nation, DJ Wagner, while Imhotep is led by No. 2-ranked Justin Edwards.

Wagner, the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner and grandson of former NBA player Milt Wagner, is a 6-foot-2 point guard who has yet to choose a college. Edwards is a 6-foot-7 forward committed to Kentucky.

Depending on the outlet, both teams are also nationally ranked in at least the preseason Top 15.

“This is my 21st season coaching,” Noble said, “and I’ve never seen this, so this is a big opportunity.”

Noble said that his players are eager for the chance and he knows that Camden’s players are, too.

“I don’t believe we’ve ever had in the senior class, No. 1 versus No. 2 in the country whose schools are 10 miles apart,” he said, “so for this area that’s a big thing.”

