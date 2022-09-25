Ime Udoka may never Coach an NBA team again

Ime Udoka was suspended as Coach of the Boston Celtics when an affair he had with a member of the franchise came to light, a move forbidden by the organization’s rules.

It was decided from the top that Udoka would be suspended for the whole season and his place would be taken by With Joe Mazzuthe interim coach.

Furthermore, it was said that his place as Coach for the following season was not in any jeopardy. But now things could be different.

Reporter Ethan Strauss of House of Strauss reported that Udoka’s professional career is in serious jeopardy, according to reliable NBA sources.

“Given that report,” Struass said on his Substack, “and everything else said in private, an agent friend of mine delivered a verdict on Ime Udoka’s NBA head coaching prospects: ‘He’s done.’

“My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is how many NBA insiders now see the situation, and have seen it since Thursday, really.

“While nobody can completely predict the future, it is a widespread interpretation of present events.”

This year, which promised to be bright with Celtics fans looking forward to a championship, is taking on a darker tone.

We will have to see how a Rookie Coach is able to lead a young but experienced team.

In addition, injuries to Danilo Gallinari for the entire season and Robert Williams III for the early part of the campaign make At Mazzu‘s start even more difficult.