Images: Scotia-Glenville girls’ basketball takes on Amsterdam (10 photos)
GLENVILLE – Scotia-Glenville girls’ basketball took on Amsterdam Monday night and fell 81-80 in overtime.
Photos from the game from our Stan Hudy
Our Game Story: Scotia-Glenville girls’ basketball falls to Amsterdam in overtime
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
Our Game Story: Scotia-Glenville girls’ basketball falls to Amsterdam in overtime
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
Our Game Story: Scotia-Glenville girls’ basketball falls to Amsterdam in overtime
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Scotia Glenville, Sports, Sports