Images: Scotia-Glenville boys’ basketball takes on Broadalbin Perth (4 photos)

BROADALBIN – Scotia-Glenville boys’ basketball took on Broadalbin-Perth Tuesday and fell 59-53.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

More from the game: Boys’ basketball: Scotia-Glenville falls after Broadalbin-Perth third-quarter run

