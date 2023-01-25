Images: Scotia-Glenville boys’ basketball takes on Broadalbin Perth (4 photos)

Article Audio:

BROADALBIN – Scotia-Glenville boys’ basketball took on Broadalbin-Perth Tuesday and fell 59-53.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

