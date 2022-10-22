Images: Schalmont girls’ soccer takes playoff win (8 photos)

ROTTERDAM – Schalmont girls’ soccer defeated Cairo-Durham in first round tournament action Thursday, 11-0.

Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber

More: High Schools: Cirilla, Schalmont cruise into next round of girls’ soccer Playoffs

More: All Sports | Everything Rotterdam

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: High Schools: Cirilla, Schalmont cruise into next round of girls’ soccer Playoffs

More: All Sports | Everything Rotterdam

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Sports, Sports