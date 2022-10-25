Images: Saratoga Springs boys’ soccer Tops Niskayuna on rainy Monday (14 photos)

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Springs boys’ soccer beat Niskayuna 5-1 on a rainy Monday match.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Saratoga Springs confidently tops Niskayuna, wins boys’ Class AA soccer quarterfinal

