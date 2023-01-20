IMAGES art festival Returns to New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Artists are going to be leaving more than footprints at the upcoming images festival in New Smyrna Beach.

The 47th annual IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts will be held from Jan. 27-29 at Riverside Drive and Canal Street. The free event runs from 1 pm to 5 pm on Jan. 27, 9 am to 5 pm on Jan. 28, and 10 am to 4 pm on Jan. 29.

[TRENDING: Here is every vanity plate banned from Florida roads in 2022 | University athlete, woman arrested in Orlando home invasion robbery | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the event website, more than 53,000 art enthusiasts are expected to gather to see the work of 230 artists, including five Daytona State College students. The festival will also feature food trucks, live music, free art projects for children and a student artwork exhibit.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

The arts festival was also ranked as top 50 in the Nation by Sunshine Artist’s 200 best.

For more information on the highly anticipated event, click here.

Get today’s Headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: