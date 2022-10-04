‘I’m Very Much at the Forefront of That’: LIV Golf Chief Greg Norman Reveals Plans to Start a Women’s League

When Greg Norman started LIV Golf, he had promised that the Saudi-backed Invitational Series would be a big change in the golf world. Many male golfers have benefited from the new golf league as they got millions as guaranteed money. The Series even offers the highest purse in the history of golf; $225 million for eight events.

The LIV Series helped many male Golfers become rich. According to Forbes, the money made the 6-time major champion, Phil Mickelson, the highest-paid athlete in 2022. The Saudi-backed company helped bring changes in men’s golf. However, it hasn’t done anything yet to make an impact among women golfers.

Will LIV Golf ever conduct a Women’s golf league?

“That’s always been in the Forefront of my mind, to be honest with you,” LIV chief Greg Norman Revealed to the Herald and The Age. They added, “because I have been a staunch proponent of them.”

The former world no. 1 explained that he has played with many LPGA players and understands their importance in the sport. “I think their value has risen recently. There’s no question about it,” they added. Additionally, they said, “If there’s an opportunity for us to have an open conversation and dialogue with women, I’m very much at the Forefront of that.”

Notably, the LPGA Tour commissioner, Marcoux Samaan, had expressed earlier how she would like to talk with Norman about a possible league for women. She was well aware of the feud between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf when she showed interest in working with the latter.

When can the fans expect a Women’s Invitational Series?

“Right now, to be honest with you,” Norman explained when LIV plans to work with Women’s golf. “I’m completely locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the (men’s) league in 2023.”

Jun 27, 2021; John’s Creek, Georgia, USA; Nelly Korda plays her shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports| Courtesy: Reuters

Recently, it has been revealed that the LIV Invitational Series is planning to add more tournaments in the 2023 season. There are eight events in the 2022 schedule, including a team event at the end. However, the new announcement from the league officials confirmed that there would be 14 tournaments in the next season.

The season will also have 48 permanent players playing on 12 established team franchises. The events have been increased for the upcoming season. However, no changes have been made to the purse of each event; it will be $25 million like the 2022 season.

According to Norman, the chances of having a LIV Series for women are not in his schedule. When do you think we can see a league for women golfers? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments down below.