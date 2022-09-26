“I’m Too Old to Do That”: Humble NBA Legend Michael Jordan Once Held Back from Torching Active NBA Players Just to Not “Demolish Their Confidence”

NBA Legend Michael Jordan officially retired from the court in 2003. It has been almost two decades since he retired, but to this date, MJ is mentioned in almost every conversation that is related to basketball. In addition, ESPN’s docuseries The Last Dance only served as a reminder of the Legacy His Airness has created. The docuseries is divided into 10 parts that focus mostly on MJ’s 1998 season.

Additionally, it also featured Jordan’s former teammates and opponents who revealed his competitive nature and drive to win at any cost. To sum it up, the docuseries showed a lot of unknown revelations about Air Jordan that fans probably hadn’t known before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DIVE DEEPER

Billionaire Michael Jordan Refused to Meet His ‘Rival’ Kanye West Simply Due to the Lyrics of His Song

An old resurfaced interview of MJ will probably shed some more light on the NBA legend’s beliefs. One of his comments during the interview certainly established that MJ is still capable of destroying his opponents.

Michael Jordan is confident that he can still dominate the court years after retirement

In 2015, Michael Jordan appeared for an interview on a video call with French sports media, L’Equipe. MJ talked about his first ever visit to Paris as a Nike athlete and how in a span of 30 years, he went on to have his own brand in partnership with Nike. Furthermore, the interviewer talked about his ownership of the NBA team, Charlotte Hornets and asked if he was aiming for his seventh championship. Jordan replied that he is, in fact, looking forward to winning his seventh ring. This time as an owner.

Additionally, the interviewer asked MJ if he thought he could win in one-on-one against Hornets players. In response, Jordan replied that he could beat them if he wanted to, but he chooses not to.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m pretty sure I can, so I don’t wanna do that… demolish their confidence. So, I’d stay away from them,” said Jordan.

They further added, “I let them think that they are good but I’m too old to do that anyway.”

Watch This Story: Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan & LeBron James Make It To NBA 2K Cover

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His Airness turned 59 on February, 2022, so he might not be physically fit enough to face the active NBA players. However, his Relentless drive and Brutal performance on the court was something that intimated his opponents in the 90s. After all, fans don’t call the six-time NBA Champion a Legend just for the sake of it.