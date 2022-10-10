I’m tired of watching the Hawkeyes

This is not going to be a nuanced analysis of Iowa football where I try to find the bright side of a 9-6 loss to a fellow conference competitor. I will not be scouring for potential positives for the future, and seeking ways that Brian Ferentz can improve this offense so that Iowa can still contend for the Big Ten West.

Well, that’s not what this piece is about. This piece is a man frustrated with the six weeks of abysmal football that he has watched, feeling absolutely broken by the worst offense in football. You did it Iowa, I hope you’re happy. You’ve absolutely broken me. I’m tired of watching Iowa’s offense bumble about trying to get the ball in the end zone.

You already know the result heading into Saturday, yet you convince yourself every week that it will be different. “This is the week where it finally all clicks!” In the back of your mind, though, you know it is just lies you’re planting in your head to try and get excited for a program that is completely out of touch. A program that increasingly becomes more and more unlikable with every press conference.

Pointed out a few facts to Kirk Ferentz about the offense over the past calendar year and them being ranked the lowest in the country in yards… “We won 10 games last year I don’t know if you’re aware of that…” Full answer: pic.twitter.com/Px4cBF8wJ7 — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 9, 2022

I don’t think anything expresses just how backwards Iowa is as an Offensive unit (heavily emphasizing how Offensive it truly is to fans) than this sequence shared by CBS Sports Reporter Shehan Jeyarajah.

So if I understand right, Iowa just…

-Punted from their own 16

-Recovered a Muff at the Illinois 35

-Went 3 plays for -6 yards and punted

-Forced a fumble and recovered at the 5

-Went 4 plays for -4 yards

-Kicked a field goal A 15-play, -10-yard, 76 punt yard field goal drive. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 9, 2022

This is embarrassing, demoralizingand whatever other Adjective you want to use to describe the Sunken feeling in your stomach every time you watch Iowa.

Everything is wrong with this Iowa offense. Everything! The quarterback cannot get the ball to the receivers accurately and cannot make the right reads. The Ferentzes have arranged the perfect dysfunctional marriage of an Offensive line that excels in allowing a ton of pressure and a quarterback who shrivels under it. Don’t expect Playmakers to be able to completely bail Iowa out either. The line is so bad this year that the backs can’t even do it.

Brian Ferentz’s offense is the football equivalent of an over-exaggerated shrug. The lack of innovation and creativity just oozes from the start. It’s like he lacks any confidence in himself or any of his players to get the job done.

The worst part is nothing will be done as a result. With the nepotism involved, don’t expect to see any changes this season or beyond. Ferentz doesn’t make coaching changes anyway, much less to his son. I just wonder what happens during the weekly coaching meetings.

Do they just say “Ah well, we’ll get them next week. We’re almost there!” It seems that Kirk Ferentz is keen on riding the past success of last yeareven though the offense absolutely stunk then and the team was embarrassed on the national stage by Michigan.

How do you think Thanksgiving goes in the Ferentz household? Does Kirk pat Brian on his back? “You’re doing a Bang up job son!”

I’m sorry if I’m extremely frustrated, but it goes further than a horrible 9-6 loss. Everything involved with Iowa football is just fundamentally broken. Nothing on this offense is set up for success. Not the players involved currently, and the scheming and playcalling hasn’t set up any success in years.

The part that infuriates me, and that should infuriate any Iowa fan, is that things will never change. The idea of ​​things getting worse before they get better just doesn’t seem to apply when you know changes won’t be put into place to get better.

Everything surrounding Iowa football just feels so meaningless.

