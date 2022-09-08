“I’m the Only Black Guy..”: 5x NBA Champion Dennis Rodman, Who Had 70+ Cops Visits in His House, Laughed off His Trouble with the Law Over “Parties”

NBA Legend Dennis Rodman is known to be a party animal. He used to host some insane parties at his own house at one point in time. In addition, he is also famous for traveling to Las Vegas and other places for elaborate parties and wild celebrations. However, his parties at home used to get him into trouble all the time. In fact, cops have supposedly visited Rodman’s house on 70 different occasions for his wild parties.

The Chicago Bulls Legend used to throw some wild parties at his home, and he used to invite many people there. And just like Rodman, the parties would also be uncontainable. And this definitely attracted the attention of law enforcement.

Back in the summer of 2000, Rodman was without an NBA contract. And he has taken a break from basketball to focus on other things. He was also throwing some wild parties in his house.

Dennis Rodman admits that cops visited his house more than 70 times

Rodman had a massive and lavish mansion in Newport, California. And he used to throw massive parties there with loud music. This did not go down well with the Neighbors who often used to call the cops over excessive noise. And it became so common that the authorities received over 70 calls during his stay there. However, the Worm laughed off the Incredible report and didn’t consider it a big deal.

But Rodman confirmed the Rumors on this during his appearance at the Late Night show with Jay Leno. Leno asked him how his summer was going. They said it was going well but he is broke. Subsequently, Leno questioned how is that possible. In response, the seven-time NBA rebounding Champion said that he has had too many parties. Then he asked if he had heard that cops have been to his house 70 times.

The Bulls legend agreed. And when asked the reason for the cops visit, he replied,“I think it’s just, I’m the only black guy in the neighborhood”.

Meanwhile, Jay Leno expressed his distrust of such a conclusion. However, Dennis Rodman seemed Adamant of his hypothesis. However, Leno offered the solution that the staggering number of cop visits could be a result of him having parties until early in the morning.

Afterwards, the Veteran late night show went on to entertain the audience with startling pictures of Rodman partying with his friends.