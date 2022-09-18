‘I’m Sorry to Hear It’: Golf World Reacts to PGA Tour Pro’s Embarrassing Revelation
Let’s try to acknowledge that professional golfers can look similar at times. Viewing from the gallery or standing beyond the tapes, fans sometimes tend to confuse players with identical faces or matching Sporting attire. Unless the player is Tiger Woods, of course. However, a mistaken identity often ends up in a hilarious reaction, or a stubborn walk as if nothing had been said. PGA Tour Pro, Byeong-Hun An suffered a similar fate yesterday, which prompted all kinds of reactions on social media.
How did PGA Tour Pro Byeong-Hun An perform at the Fortinet Championship?
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The South Korean golfer is participating in the Inaugural event of the PGA Tour season, the Fortinet Championship. An had a good first round, opening with a score of 6-under par to be tied at third-place along with JJ Spaun and SH Kim.
The 31-year-old continued his excellent form in the upcoming rounds, remaining in the hunt for the first silverware of the season.
It looks like his brilliant performance inspired onlookers to cheer for him too, but were a bit off on the golfer’s name. And no, it wasn’t just another pronunciation mistake – they got the identity wrong completely!
Mt first “nice shot Hideki” of the year today. That moment I knew I was back on the Tour. Feels nice.
— Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) September 17, 2022
What did Byeong-Hun An write on his Twitter account?
An had a funny tweet from the first day’s play at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa Golf Course. His text read: “Mt first “nice shot Hideki” of the year today. That moment I knew I was back on the Tour. Feels nice.” While completely ignoring his typo at the start, his tweet sent netizens into a frenzy. Here is a selection of those tweets.
Come to Rocket Mortgage next year, you got a crew (well me and my 2 buddies) who are all in on the Benny An Train. We ride and die with that putter of yours for DFS. Either way huge fans. Dinner is on us any night in town in Detroit
— joeykukzMSU (@joeykukzMSU) September 17, 2022
And we’re glad you’re back, Hideki! 😂
— MikeintheCouv (@MikeintheCouv) September 17, 2022
Don’t feel too bad. I keep calling Matt Wolfe Dustin Johnson!
— Stan West (@GStanWest) September 17, 2022
While some found the tweet funny and responded similarly, others weren’t so convinced.
Holy crap, I’m sorry to hear that. Do you think it was intentional? I mean, I got Hudson Swafford and Harris English mixed up all the time. It happens! But if it was intentional, I’m sorry to hear it.
— Crypto Golfer (@dk_golfer) September 17, 2022
I don’t find this funny at all man… Reminds me of all the kids in high school when they saw an Asian in a book or TV, “hey Niko, it’s your brother!”
— Niko Pug (@lilbigman1055) September 17, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Come over to LIV and they’ll just call you an Iron Head 🙌
— LIV Insider (@LIV_Updates) September 17, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
In any case, An continued on with a Virtuoso performance in a bid to secure his first-ever PGA title. At 17, he was the youngest-ever Winner of the US Amateur after he defeated Ben Martin in a playoff in 2009. He has tasted success in the European Tour, clinching the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2015. In the process, he became the only player after ‘King’ Arnold Palmer to win both the US Amateur title and the British PGA Championship.
Watch this story: Golfers with most Masters Tournament wins, ft. Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer