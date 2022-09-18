‘I’m Sorry to Hear It’: Golf World Reacts to PGA Tour Pro’s Embarrassing Revelation

Let’s try to acknowledge that professional golfers can look similar at times. Viewing from the gallery or standing beyond the tapes, fans sometimes tend to confuse players with identical faces or matching Sporting attire. Unless the player is Tiger Woods, of course. However, a mistaken identity often ends up in a hilarious reaction, or a stubborn walk as if nothing had been said. PGA Tour Pro, Byeong-Hun An suffered a similar fate yesterday, which prompted all kinds of reactions on social media.

How did PGA Tour Pro Byeong-Hun An perform at the Fortinet Championship?

The South Korean golfer is participating in the Inaugural event of the PGA Tour season, the Fortinet Championship. An had a good first round, opening with a score of 6-under par to be tied at third-place along with JJ Spaun and SH Kim.

Byeong-Hun An plays a shot at an event on the DP Tour. Credits: DP Tour

The 31-year-old continued his excellent form in the upcoming rounds, remaining in the hunt for the first silverware of the season.

It looks like his brilliant performance inspired onlookers to cheer for him too, but were a bit off on the golfer’s name. And no, it wasn’t just another pronunciation mistake – they got the identity wrong completely!

What did Byeong-Hun An write on his Twitter account?

An had a funny tweet from the first day’s play at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa Golf Course. His text read: “Mt first “nice shot Hideki” of the year today. That moment I knew I was back on the Tour. Feels nice.” While completely ignoring his typo at the start, his tweet sent netizens into a frenzy. Here is a selection of those tweets.

While some found the tweet funny and responded similarly, others weren’t so convinced.

In any case, An continued on with a Virtuoso performance in a bid to secure his first-ever PGA title. At 17, he was the youngest-ever Winner of the US Amateur after he defeated Ben Martin in a playoff in 2009. He has tasted success in the European Tour, clinching the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2015. In the process, he became the only player after ‘King’ Arnold Palmer to win both the US Amateur title and the British PGA Championship.

