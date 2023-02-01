I’m now going to play singles, the goal is to improve there

Barbora Krejcikova reveals she will focus on returning to her best in singles after winning a seventh Grand Slam doubles title with Katerina Siniakova. On Sunday, Krejcikova and Siniakova defeated Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the Australian Open final.

As a duo, Krejcikova and Siniakova now have seven Grand Slam titles. Krejcikova, who won the 2021 French Open singles title, is ranked at No 30 in singles. Krejcikova is definitely not ruling out playing with Siniakova again, but noted her main focus is on getting back to her top form in singles.

“We both are going to go play singles right now to try to improve in singles. At some point, we are going to play another tournament together. We’re going to focus just tournament by tournament. Then we will see what the future’s going to bring us,” Krejcikova told WTA Insider.

Last year, Krejcikova and Siniakova won three Grand Slam doubles titles – they only didn’t make it all the way at the French Open. At the start of the 2023 season, they managed to defend their Australian Open title.

Krejcikova and Siniakova are a dominant doubles duo and Krejcikova tried to explain what makes them such a dangerous duo. “I’m trying to prepare the point as good as possible so Katka has the best opportunity to finish it with a volley.

That’s my goal. When I’m serving I’m trying to create the best serve so she has as many chances as she can for the easy shot and finish it. When I’m in the baseline it’s the same thing, just create so she’s not in a tough position which is harder for the reflexes.

She’s at the net, so the ball is going twice as fast to her than me in the back,” Krejcikova explained. In the Australian Open singles event, Krejcikova made the round-of-16 before losing to Jessica Pegula.