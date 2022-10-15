I’m not retired. I’m a free agent.’

DeSean Jackson might not be slowing down after all.

The veteran NFL speedster is interested in coming back to play and the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are tops on his list.

“Hell no, I ain’t retired,” Jackson said recently on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live tour. “I’m a free agent.”

Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and big-play maven, was asked by Adam “Pacman” Jones who he would prefer to sign with and the 35-year-old wide receiver named the Eagles and Packers before later mentioning the Baltimore Ravens. Surprisingly, he also said he’d consider returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m going to put Philly first,” Jackson said. “I’ll say Green Bay.”

The Eagles selected Jackson out of Cal with the 49th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft. Jackson spent the initial six seasons of his so-far 14-year career in Philadelphia. He later returned to the Eagles for a two-season stint and also played for Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and split time with the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

In the spring, Jackson hinted that he might be done with football. He said he was “not really sure” if he was going to play in 2022 or not. He did offer the caveat that a return would have to be to the right team and mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Packers.

Having led the league in yards per catch on four occasions, Jackson’s ability to stretch the field has always been attractive to teams. But how Fleet of foot he still is would be a quandary that any potential suitor would need answered.

With a resume that includes 632 receptions, 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career, it’s certainly not unfathomable to think a team would take a look.

Although he didn’t go into detail about what would put Philadelphia atop his list, it’s most likely familiarity with the city and organization.

As for the Packers, they’re certainly in need of some wide receiver help.

“Aaron Rodgers went to my college, so we gotta little history together,” Jackson said of his fellow Cal alum. “I didn’t play with him, but he went to Cal, so we got a little bit of connection there.”

When asked to offer up his No. 3 and No. 4 options, they gave one additional club.

“Third and fourth, I’d probably say, I like Lamar Jackson’s game right now. Baltimore,” he said. “Jackson and Jackson.”

When Jackson didn’t name a fourth option, Jones suggested the Rams. Jackson was waived by Los Angeles last season and then signed with the Raiders.

“It didn’t [end well]but you know s—, I’m free and ready to go,” Jackson said. “Whoever calls and knocks down on that door, I’m pulling up.”

So perhaps Jackson won’t be picky if an opportunity arises. Regardless, it’s just talk and speculation right now, but he was emphatic about a comeback.