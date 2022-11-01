‘I’m looking forward to the opportunity’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football secondary ready for big Tennessee test Maybe it’s something, maybe it’s nothing, but when senior defensive back Chris Smith was talking about the Tennessee offense, the first position group he brought up was the wide receivers. The matchup between the likes of Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and Bru McCoy against Smith, Malaki Starks and Kelee Ringo is going to go a long way in determining the outcome of Saturday’s game between the top-two teams in the country.

No receiver in the country is having a better season than Hyatt, who leads the sport with 14 touchdown catches. Five of them came in Tennessee's win over Alabama. There is some thought though that Tillman is even better and Tennessee just got him back this past week against Kentucky. They missed several games with an ankle injury.

In Tillman's absence, McCoy emerged as a trusted second option. He was the highest-ranked Recruit of the three and this season has finally given him the chance to showcase his talent.

In Tillman’s absence, McCoy emerged as a trusted second option. He was the highest-ranked Recruit of the three and this season has finally given him the chance to showcase his talent. Making it all go is quarterback Hendon Hooker. He’s been nearly flawless this season, tossing 26 touchdowns to two interceptions. Were the Heisman Trophy to be handed out today, he’d probably win it. Tennessee torched a Talented Alabama defense to the tune of 52 points, the most ever given up by a Nick Saban defense in Tuscaloosa. This offense has proven itself, so much so that it is legitimately getting comparisons to 2019 LSU.