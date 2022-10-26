‘I’m Just Buzzing To Get My First [Chelsea] Goal’ Conor Gallagher Gives His Post-Match Thoughts

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon to move them up to fifth in the Premier League table.

A first goal in the first half for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then a late stoppage time winner for Conor Gallagher saw the Blues edge Patrick Vieira’s side on the day despite the efforts of the home side.

Conor Gallagher Chelsea Goal vs Crystal Palace

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button