‘I’m Just Buzzing To Get My First [Chelsea] Goal’ Conor Gallagher Gives His Post-Match Thoughts

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon to move them up to fifth in the Premier League table.

A first goal in the first half for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then a late stoppage time winner for Conor Gallagher saw the Blues edge Patrick Vieira’s side on the day despite the efforts of the home side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking post-match, the match-winner commented: “It’s a very special moment to come on and get the Winner and my first goal for #Chelsea. It was written in the stars. Unfortunately, it came against Palace but I’m just buzzing to get my first goal [for the club].”

“Everyone knows how much I loved it here [at Palace] and I thank the whole club and the fans – even today with the reception they gave me. Hopefully I can build a bit of confidence with the goal and push on.

Scroll to Continue

“I want to work as hard as I can for him [manager Graham Potter] and be available wherever he needs me, whether starting or coming off the bench. Obviously I want to start and I need to show him I’m good enough.”

The Quotes come via @BBCMOTD and were posted on the @AbsoluteChelsea Twitter page.

This performance could give the 22-year-old a good chance of getting more minutes in the upcoming games under Graham Potter. It has not been an ideal start to the season for Gallagher, especially due to him picking up a red card against Leicester City.

Read More Chelsea Stories