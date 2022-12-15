‘I’m in Trouble’: Golf World Reacts to Jordan Spieth’s Shot-Shaping Skills

Being a Celebrity is tough. Since the entities are always on camera, making mistakes is not an option for them. A media channel recently asked American professional golfer, Jordan Spieth, to show his shot-shaping skills so that the viewers can learn from them. However, what followed was not what the 29-year-old would have ever expected.

“We’ll go… Punch cut,” Spieth said after analyzing the course a bit. He talked to his caddy, Michael Greller, about how he plans to hit the shot and even got confirmation from him.

After making the shot, the 3-time major Champion nor his caddy sounded happy. However, he then proceeded to make a high slice with his second shot. “It should be easier to slice,” Jordan Spieth expressed confidence before making it. “Pretty good, that one,” Greller said after Spieth made the shot.

Notably, the Instagram video was a part of a 19-minute Episode of the ‘My Shots‘ series, a range session with the golfer, in which he demonstrates his best shots. Golf Digest, the media which started the series, described the shot-shaping effort from Spieth as “an Absolute Clinic on how to control trajectory and shape.” However, golf fans don’t seem to share the same opinion.

Fans found the shot-shaping tutorial from Jordan Spieth mediocre

As a professional golfer, Spieth’s swings are accurate almost all the time. However, fans found it a bit lacking when he did it in the shot-shaping video.

“I must have a power slice cause mine would be 50 yards to the right,” one netizen wrote. Notably, this was one of the most positive reactions from fans to Spieth’s video.

“lol. Cut 2 yards slice 5 yards 😂 I can do 10 times more and not on demand. That’s skill. 😂”

“If that’s a slice then what’s a fade?”

“That’s a slice? I can do better than that by not even trying.”

“If that’s his high slice, I’m in trouble ….. 😂”

All comments were directed at the second shot the 2015 Masters Champion made.

Fortunately, some comments favored Spieth and praised his shots. “So important to learn what makes the ball go where it goes,” one of them wrote. “Don’t be afraid to experiment with extreme feelings! Wonderful example of PLAY,” the netizen’s comment further read.

After watching the video, do you agree with most of the fans saying Jordan Spieth’s slice shot was not perfect? Or do you have a different opinion?